Kayla Itsines Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, & Her First Photo Is Just Too Precious

Is it just me, or does it seem like there's a celebrity baby boom going on? Because it looks like congratulations are in order for a celebrity fitness coach. Kayla Itsines gave birth to a baby girl — and her first photo is just too precious.

Itsines announced via Instagram on Monday, April 29, that she and her fiancé Tobi Pearce had welcomed their first child, the Daily Mail reported. Their baby girl was born late last week, according to Women's Health magazine. Although the new mom didn't share her newborn's birthdate, she did share the baby girl's name — along with a detailed account of her C-section delivery.

"Welcome to the world — ⁣⁣Arna Leia Pearce ," Itsines wrote via Instagram, alongside a photo of the doting father having skin-to-skin time with their daughter. She then dove right into the details of her emotional birth story. "💛 I just stared into Tobi's eyes the whole time during delivery, nervously whispering 'please let her be healthy, please be OK, please be OK 'and Tobi kept repeating 'I love you so much — she’s going to be healthy it’s OK just breathe it’s OK.' We both were crying.⁣⁣⁣⁣ In that second, we heard her cry for the first time, the doctors and nurses examined her quickly, bought her over to us and said 'she is absolutely perfect.' My doctor said 'Look at that hair and those cheeks! Amazing!'"

The Bikini Body Guide founder went on to describe how quickly Pearce seems to have taken to fatherhood. "Tobi went into ‘Dad mode’ straight away," she wrote. "From someone who made jokes the whole 9 months about not being able to change a diaper ... to now not wanting to let ANYONE change her because he wants to help — has made me love him even MORE."

“We are so excited for this chapter of our lives,” the new parents said in a news release, according to Women's Health. “Little Arna is an absolute blessing, and we absolutely adore her. We are really taking this time to enjoy these moments together and to be close as a family. It has been an amazing journey and we can't believe she is finally in our arms!”

Itsines and Pearce — who have been engaged since April 2018, according to People — announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Dec. 19. "Tobi and I do not even have words to describe how happy and excited we are to bring you this news!😍," she captioned an Instagram post, which featured a sweet video pregnancy announced. "If you don’t know already, I come from a big greek family🇬🇷. FAMILY is always what comes first in my life. To be able to start my own family with the person I love most in this world is just an absolute dream come true." The parents-to-be went on to reveal they were expecting a baby girl on New Year's Eve, as People reported.

Itsines and Pearce are clearly over the moon for their precious baby girl. I wish them the best as they embark on this crazy, exhausting, and wonderful journey called parenthood. Congrats, guys!