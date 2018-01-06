The 75th Golden Globe Awards will officially kick off the 2018 awards season on Sunday and already, we have a glimpse of one of the ads that will be playing during this celebrity-packed event. In light of the sexual misconduct allegations that have plagued the industry in recent months, the Golden Globes — which is basically like one giant, glitzy, televised party — will be addressing a very serious topic this year. And at least one of the commercials playing during the event will, too. So keep your eyes open for this powerful #MeToo ad during the Golden Globes.

It's no secret that the awards ceremony will be addressing the sexual misconduct allegations. In a promo for tomorrow's event, this year's Golden Globes host, Seth Meyers, said, “We have a lot to talk a about,” in reference to the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal that shook up the industry this past fall. Meyers told The LA Times that he will touch upon this and more right off the bat in his opening monologue. "I can only tell you that we’re having a lot of conversations about it and getting the tone right, but also knowing that we need to address it and hopefully we can find that right way to do that."

Broadcasting America on YouTube

So it makes sense that there would be commercials addressing the issue of sexual harassment allegations, too. One that's attracting a fair amount of buzz in particular is from The New York Times. (If you remember, the Times originally broke the news about Harvey Weinstein.) A video titled, "The Truth Has a Voice," was posted Friday on YouTube begins with two simple phrases: "He said" and "She said." The phrases alternate back and forth, echoing a common sentiment used to excuse allegations of this type. Except, about halfway through the 30-second clip, only "She said." continues to rapidly fill the screen. Serving as the paper's latest installation of its "The Truth Is Hard" campaign, according to AdAge, the ad concludes with: "The truth has power. The truth will not be threatened. The truth has a voice."

The New York Times on YouTube

This simple, yet powerful message is the perfect clap back by the newspaper — one that has often been declared as reporting "fake news" by President Donald Trump. "We thought that using language that has been used to silence women in the past and turning it on its head was a simple way to show the clear distinction between the way the world was merely a year ago and the way it is now," Droga5 Associate Creative Director Julie Matheny, told AdAge.

Something else to look for at the Golden Globes: In recognition of the #MeToo movement and #TimesUp movement — which includes a $14 million legal fund to help victims of sexual harassment, legislation punishing companies that tolerate it, and a push for gender equality among executives at talent agencies and studios, according to The New York Times — many attendees, presenters and nominees have also committed to wearing black, the publication reported. Among the nominees who have confirmed they will be wearing black on the red carpet tomorrow are Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep and Emma Sone, People reported.

In solidarity, men are also planning on wearing black to the awards show tomorrow evening. Stylist Ilaria Urbanati, who works with celebrities like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Hiddleston, Garrett Hedlund, Armie Hammer, and more, confirmed that her clients would be sporting all-black ensembles. “Because everyone keeps asking me… YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes,” Urbanati wrote on Instagram. “At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here… just sayin…”

Catch the Golden Globes live on NBC from 5 to 8 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Sunday. It's gearing up to be an event we won't soon forget.