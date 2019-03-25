Fans have been eagerly keeping up with Kehlani's pregnancy and, in usual fashion, she hasn't shied away from being honest. She's talked about everything, from some of the disappointing reactions she received to some stunningly beautiful Instagram updates. News has dropped that Kehlani has given birth to her first child and fans are so happy to celebrate for her!

On Monday, March 25, the singer-songwriter took to social media to announce that she has given birth to her baby girl, who she shares with guitarist Javie Young-White, as Us Weekly reported. The couple chose to name their baby girl Adeya.

"This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home," Kehlani captioned an Instagram shot of what looked to be a baby blanket. "Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing I’ve ever done. Thankful beyond words. In love beyond comparison. Refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside."

The singer has not shared a photo of her daughter yet, and may very well choose not to. Given how open she's been with fans throughout her pregnancy, however, it seems plausible that she may take that approach to motherhood as well, once she's absorbed plenty of time with her new little girl.

Back in October, Kehlani announced that she was four months pregnant. Keeping in line with current announcement trends, Kehlani posted a series of pictures on Instagram of herself showing off her new baby bump in a floral crop top and low-waisted pants.

"I’ve always been very open with you all about my personal adventures & accomplishments... this was the HARDEST to hide," Kehlani wrote in the photo's caption, "If you know me, you know I’ve dreamt about motherhood since i was very young. when asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus."

She also shared the gender of her baby in the announcement, writing, "I am so honored to be given this gift...dearest little girl, i am so proud to be your mommy."

Throughout her pregnancy, she shared so much about her experience with fans, including the fact that she experienced prenatal depression, as E! Online noted.

Now, Kehlani's baby has finally arrived and her fans have flooded the artist with support.

One fan wrote, "Congratulations!!! Blessings to you and your new bundle of Joy! 💕❤️"

"👏👏👏yes mama!! Congratulations n welcome!!!," another added.

Young-White also announced his daughter's arrival on Instagram, posting a similar shot as Kehlani.

"Adeya is here. Kehlani birthed her, standing up, right into my arms," the musician wrote in the caption. "In that moment, all the indisputable pulls of intuition, random bellows of clarity, & ear-splitting life lessons I’ve received in recent years made more sense than i’ve ever needed. We came face to face with beauty. arm in arm with God. I realized I was never alone in those moments, Adeya was simply aligning things for herself haha. She doesn’t take hesitation for an answer."

He continued:

It’s a blessing to have purpose within such a healthy, willful family. We’ll be spending the next few weeks resting & falling deeper in love with each other. Thank you to all of you sending uplifting & expansive energy our way, not a drop goes wasted💚

It's great that this new little family is taking some time to focus solely on each other. When is a better time to really take some time away from the world (and internet) and just get to know your little one a bit better than right after they're born? Here's hoping Kehlani and Young-White share more about their new life as parents as time goes on. Fans will be waiting to hear all about it.