As the only member of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family without kids, Kendall Jenner was asked to rank her siblings' parenting skills during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Yep, lots of drama unfolds on the E! reality series, but I'm not sure fans ever expected the 24-year-old model would have to share this kind of behind-the-scenes and juicy intel with the outside world. What's more, it's all thanks to Harry Styles.

In his popular segment, "Spill Your Guts," James Corden has a way of getting his guests to admit things that they wouldn't otherwise. Why? Because his celeb guests have the option of answering a revealing question or eat something disgusting. And on Tuesday night, Jenner was posed with a choice: rank her siblings' parenting skills or drink 1,000-year-old eggnog.

It seems this was an easy choice for Jenner, who answered the question but prefaced it with a disclaimer. "I'll actually start by saying they all are amazing, they really are," she told Styles, who pulled the question card. Jenner's first choice for the Best Parent award? Her older brother, Rob Kardashian, who is the dad to his 3-year-old daughter, Dream, with his ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna. "He's so good to his daughter," she said. "It's so hard, they're all so amazing."

From there, she ranked Khloé Kardashian as the second best parent, followed by Kim Kardashian, and then her little sister, Kylie Jenner. In last place? Her oldest sister and mom of three, Kourtney Kardashian. Hey, ranking them sounds a lot less painless than drinking 1,000-year-old eggnog.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

Jenner's ranking was certainly all in good fun, but it was surprising to hear that her younger sister, Kylie, wasn't her top choice as they're so close. And Jenner has said more than once that she feels especially connected to Kylie's 1-year-old daughter, Stormi. "We have a nice bond," Kendall told E! News in November 2018. She also called Kylie "an incredible mom" in a 2018 interview with People and cited Stormi's birth in bringing her closer to her sister in an interview with ELLE that same year. "This made her a bit more loving towards me," she said.

Kendall Jenner didn't elaborate on her rankings during the segment, so it's impossible to know why put her siblings' "parenting skills" in that order. Regardless, she'll probably have a lot of explaining to do once the whole KarJenner clan gets together at Christmas.