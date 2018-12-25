It may have come at the last possible moment, but the Kar-Jenner gang has done it once again. On Dec. 24 the reality star family gifted the world with their annual Kardashian Christmas card — and the reaction was both swift and strong. That's because the apparently last-minute photo was missing a few key family members. And if you ask me, Kendall Jenner's reaction to being left out of the Kardashian Christmas card is pure gold.

On Christmas Eve, the Kar-Jenners released their highly-anticipated 2018 holiday card, Us Weekly reported. The photo featured Kim Kardashian and her three children, North West, Saint West, and Chicago West; Kourtney Kardashian and her three children, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick; Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster; and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian. In the shot, everyone is dressed in a classic white look with accents of off-white. (Props to Khloé for her kick-*ss gold crown, too.) However, you don't have to be an eagle-eyed super-fan in order to notice there are quite a few Kar-Jenners missing in this year's Christmas card. That's because Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner all seemed to be MIA. Check it out for yourself.

Kim Kardashian's Instagram caption seems to explain the absence of these family members: Too many Kar-Jenners and not enough time. "This year we waited until the last minute to do a card," Kim wrote. "Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But the day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us. Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas 📸 @pierresnaps."

As for Kendall? She also shared the family Christmas card via social media. And her Twitter caption is absolute perfection. "HA well this is awkward," she tweeted. LOL!

As it turns out, Kendall's absence was her own choosing. That's because when fans began commenting on Kendall being left out of the card, Khloé set the record straight, according to E! Online. "Why poor Kenny? She was at the shoot and she chose not to be in the picture because she thought it was cuter that it was just the babies and the mommies," she explained. "Man you guys are dramatic even for a f--king Christmas card!! Lol Damned if we do and damned if we don't," Khloé said. "Just enjoy the f--king photo." (You tell 'em Khloé!)

Kim also addressed the matter of missing family members, writing on Twitter, "Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas."

Still, fans took it upon themselves to "fix" the Kardashian Christmas card to include Kendall. And the results are hilarious. One Twitter user edited in the heads of Rob, Kris, and Kendall into a new masterpiece, writing, "Fixed it gotta have mama @KrisJenner in the middle! Can’t have a photo without you Kendall And I made sure @robkardashian was next to @khloekardashian."

Another Twitter user edited Kendall's head on top of everyone's head in the original photo. "I think I made it better," they commented. (Because you can never have too much Kendall Jenner, right?)

If you remember, fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians also freaked out last year because Kylie Jenner was MIA in the 2017 Christmas card. At the time, Jenner was rumored to be pregnant — but still hadn't confirmed or denied the rumors. Fans were convinced the annual holiday card would at long last confirm there was indeed a bun in the oven. But alas, they were forced to wait until February before Kylie would finally reveal her news via a birth announcement.

The bottom line? It seems like no matter what the Kar-Jenners do, someone will always find something to complain about. With six very busy siblings and an ever-growing brood of grandchildren, getting everyone together at the same time seems like it would be a logistical nightmare. I totally get it. But hey. At least Kendall Jenner has an awesome sense of humor about it all!

