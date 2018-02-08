Joseph Duggar's wife has had a pretty smooth pregnancy so far, except for one issue: Kendra Duggar has had "a lot of morning sickness" during her first pregnancy, as reported by People. How many moms out there can relate to what she's been experiencing? Every pregnancy can be different and every expectant mother's experience is unique, but morning sickness is perfectly common. The vomiting and nausea is just one of those things so many moms have suffered through, so Kendra... you are not alone and it's unfortunately just a part of the journey.

Kendra recently opened up about her pregnancy, according to People. "During my pregnancy, I’ve had a lot of morning sickness. I think it’s slowly subsiding. [So] other than that it’s been good," she said in a TLC video, according to People. Fortunately, with Kendra's morning sickness starting to work itself out, she's able to enjoy her pregnancy more.

So many moms can relate to Kendra's pregnancy struggles. In fact, according to the American Pregnancy Association, 50 percent of pregnant women experience morning sickness, which often presents itself in the first trimester of pregnancy, which is when Kendra said she was experiencing her own. And the APA noted that morning sickness is perfectly normal and is not harmful to mom or to baby.

This isn't the first time Kendra and Joseph have given fans a pregnancy update. Just last week, the soon-to-be first-time parents revealed that they are expecting a baby boy, according to Us Weekly. The couple said in a statement to Us Weekly:

We are so happy to learn that our firstborn is a boy! Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy! Most of all, we are already asking God to bless him and help us grow him into a loving and faithful follower of Christ!

Joseph’s brother, John David Duggar, actually helped with the reveal, as Us Weekly reported he is a part-time police officer, who mixed a blue-colored powder with tannerite, in an explosive reveal. He reportedly shot a bullet, from 200 yards away, into the substance, which is often used in target practice for shooting.

The Inquistr recently reported that Duggar's sister-in-law Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, who are also expecting a baby together, posted a video to congratulate the couple on their gender reveal. According to The Inquistr, Jinger said:

Joe and Kendra, we are so excited that you are having a baby boy. And also thinking about how close our kids will be in age. We’re super, super excited.

Although Kendra originally thought the sex of the baby was going to be a girl, according to People, she reportedly can't wait to dress up her little boy in cute, tiny outfits, as OK! Magazine reported. The nursery color scheme is mainly grays and whites, though they hope to add touches of blue. According to People, Kendra's husband said what he is most excited for, now that he knows his baby is a boy, is this:

I think the thing that most excites me about having a son is that I’m going to be able to raise him up, teach him a lot of things that I do and I think that a lot of our interests will probably be similar.

According to TLC, Counting On returns on Monday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. ET to the TLC network, so be sure to tune in for the latest on the Duggars and their constantly growing family, and possibly more pregnancy updates from the mom-to-be.

