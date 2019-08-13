If you follow the Duggars on social media, then you're probably aware that a lot has happened in the family since Season 9 of Counting On wrapped up in March. From multiple pregnancy announcements to Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo's move to Los Angeles, life has been quite busy for the brood. And things have been so hectic lately that some fans might have missed some pregnancy announcements, which is one just reason why you might want to check out Kendra Duggar's new bump photo. The glowing pic is a reminder that the mom-of-one's due date is just around the corner.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, the official Instagram account of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar posted a photo of Joe and Kendra in honor of the expecting mom's 21st birthday. "Happy birthday, Kendra!!" reads the post by the Duggar Family Instagram account. "There are so many reasons we love you! God has gifted you in a multitude of ways, and your cheerful personality is the cherry on top!!"

It continues: "We are blessed that Joe has such an incredible wife, who loves the Lord and others the way you do. Can’t wait to meet your new little one this Fall!!"

I think it's safe to say Kendra is absolutely glowing in the photo. It also happens to be the first shot of the reality star from this pregnancy in which her bump has clearly "popped." Naturally, Kendra's fans seemed pretty excited about the development.

One Instagram user commented, "You're all baby, such a cuuuute baby bump."

Another follower wrote, "Happy birthday to a beautiful lady, you are simply glowing!"

Yet another person chimed in with, "I am very excited for Kendra, Lauren and Anna."

In case you missed it, it was back in April when Joseph and Kendra announced they're expecting their second child, according to Us Weekly. “We are ready to double the fun at our house!” Joe and Kendra told the publication at the time. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined."

They continued, "We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

Then in June, Joe and Kendra revealed the sex of their second child, taking to Instagram to share the news.

“We are so excited to announce the gender of baby number #2 ….It’s a GIRL. We are so thrilled to welcome our sweet baby girl this November!” they wrote on Instagram alongside a a family photo. Their 1-year-old son, Garrett, wore a blue shirt with the number "1" on it for the announcement, while Kendra held a pink baby body suit in front of her body with the number "2" on it. How sweet!

On the topic of Kendra's due date, it's likely she'll give birth in the beginning of November, at least based on what her sister-in-law Anna Duggar commented on Instagram. "Kendra, Joy, Lauren and I’m due last,” Anna wrote earlier this year, in response to an Instagram follower's question (btw, this was before Joy-Anna suffered a miscarriage at 20 weeks along). Considering it's already mid-August, her due date is coming up faster than fans might think. And the most recent photo of Kendra's bump is definitely a reminder that delivery day is just around the corner.