Two weeks after welcoming their latest addition on Nov. 2, Kendra and Joe Duggar shared the first photos of their new baby girl, Addison. Bundled up in a blanket and sporting a headband, the little one is too cute for words.

The Duggar baby boom has been in full swing this past month, as both Kendra and Lauren Duggar have both welcomed baby girls into their lives in the span of a few weeks. And although Lauren has remained quiet since the arrival of Bella on Nov. 8, Kendra has shared a few snaps of Addison, including a photoshoot of new family taken by Arkansas-based photographer, Erica Kirby Photography.

"We are so excited to share photos of our family of four! We are so in love with Addison," the duo captioned a series of three photos, including a snap of Addison snuggled next to her big bro, Garrett, one of Kendra and Joe lovingly gazing at their new baby, and an adorable solo shot of the infant.

TLCme also got in on the action, sharing a photo of Joe kissing Kendra on the forehead as she cradles the new baby. It's clear the family is overjoyed to be a new family of four.

Speaking of the couple's new family, the transition has been smooth for everyone. “We’ve quickly adjusted to being a family of four,” Kendra and Joe told Us Weekly Monday. “Our new pastime is staring and smiling at this precious new face! Garrett is very interested in his new sister. We may be a little tired but what we lack on sleep has been made up in happiness!”

Congrats again to Kendra and Joe on the newest member of their family — baby Addison is the most adorable little nugget!