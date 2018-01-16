Kenny Wrestles Arie On 'The Bachelor' & It Was The Perfect Cameo

During every season of a Bachelor franchise show, there tends to be fan favorites that, regardless of likability, don't make it super far. Last season on The Bachelorette, that favorite was Kenny King — but thankfully, he made time to return to the show. Kenny wrestled Arie on The Bachelor and it was the perfect cameo.

As a professional wrestler, Kenny "The Pretty Boy Pitbull" King was a great opponent for Arie on a GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) group date. I have to admit, once I saw some real GLOW wrestlers, I thought they were the only guest stars. Once I saw Kenny, I was delighted to realize I was wrong.

