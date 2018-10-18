Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kenya Moore is just months away from giving birth to her first child. And on Wednesday, Kenya Moore revealed her baby and husband are twins, a cute sentiment she backed up with an incredibly detailed side-by-side of their faces.

At the RHOA Season 10 reunion in April, Moore told her now former co-stars that she's expecting. “We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year,” Moore said, referencing her husband, Marc Daly, according to E! News. “I don’t want to talk about the details because I’m still very nervous about everything, so I want to get past a safe place.”

The reunion was filmed before Moore reached the 3-month mark in her pregnancy. Although Moore admitted to jumping the gun with the announcement, she wouldn't change the moment either.

“I’ve waited 47 years for this moment. I didn’t really want to announce it too soon because I feel it’s very early on in our pregnancy," she shared, according to People. "But I have suffered so much in my life when it comes to wanting a family around me. So this is the day I’ve been waiting for my entire life. It’s a dream come true.”

Considering Moore has waited patiently for this incredible journey to start, it's no surprise she's sharing a ton of photos ahead of the birth. And on Wednesday she took to Instagram to share 3D images of her unborn child, captioning the post:

First look!! #babydaly 3D image! This is a 3D image from an ultrasound. It looks like play-doh or Clamation LOL but you can make out a face! The black is not hair it's just part of the image No you can't tell if it's a boy or girl But OMG the baby has daddy's lips and nose! #miraclebaby #firstlook #3Dultrasound #love #family #ThatsMrsDalyToYou #kenyamoore #IVF #marcdaly

In the post's second photo, there's an uncanny side-by-side of Daly and the baby, and it's amazing how similar the two look. Apparently, fans notice the resemblance too because many people chimed in to marvel at the lookalikes.

"Most definitely dad's lips & nose," one person wrote.

A fan chimed in: "Wow. He looks like Marc Twin 😊."

"Oh wow, the image looks like a cameo pendant!" someone else said. "Baby Daly snatched dad's lips & nose! Blessings, @thekenyamoore."

"Those really are his lips!!" a commenter added.

Twinning aside, Moore's thrilled that her pregnancy has been healthy and smooth so far.

"Everything is good and healthy," Moore told E! News. "This is the home stretch and I'm being as healthy as I possibly can and being as positive as I can."

Moore also touched on the happy point her life has reached, adding:

I have so much love to give to my baby and I'm just so thankful that I will have the opportunity to do so. I've been through so much in my personal life and to finally get to this point and to be supported, it's the most amazing feeling that anyone could ever have.

How sweet. It's clear Moore couldn't be more thrilled about motherhood, and it's safe to say fans can't wait to meet her husband's little twin.