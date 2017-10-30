Kevin Spacey Responds To Pedophilia Allegations, & Twitter Is Not Happy With His Apology

In an interview with BuzzFeed News Sunday, Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp accused actor Kevin Spacey of making sexual advances towards him when he was only 14 years old. The allegation is the latest in a growing list of celebrities coming forward about the prevalence of sexual abuse in Hollywood, and on Monday morning, Kevin Spacey responded to the pedophilia allegations. But the reaction on social media proves that his apology hasn't exactly been accepted by the public.

Rapp — who is now 46-years-old — told the outlet that he'd met Spacey in the '80s while the two were acting on Broadway. Rapp alleges that the then-26-year-old Spacey invited him to his apartment for a party, and that at the end of the night, Spacey "picked [him] up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance" without his consent, according to BuzzFeed. Spacey released a statement on Twitter in response to Rapp's claim, and said that while he doesn't remember the incident, he apologized for "what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior." He then took the opportunity to publicly reveal that he is gay. Spacey wrote:

This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.

While nothing could even begin to excuse Spacey's alleged actions, his prompt statement could have at least been an opportunity for him to take responsibility for the pain and trauma Rapp said that he had caused. Rapp detailed to BuzzFeed, for example, how triggering it had been to have to watch as Spacey's Hollywood career took off, and that even after more than three decades, his "stomach churns," thinking about the incident, adding, "I still to this day can't wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It's just deeply confusing to me."

to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me. 2/3 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017

But Spacey's response totally fell short. Although he apologized, and made an attempt to acknowledge Rapp's pain, he also stopped short at owning up to anything specific — and was also quick to blame alcohol for anything he may have done.

Nope to Kevin Spacey's statement. Nope. There's no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

Kevin Spacey: IF I did it, I was probably drunk

Judge: Damn, this guy knows his laws. Case dismissed! — Pixelated Borat (@pixelatedboat) October 30, 2017

Kevin Spacey treating alleged abuse like you would treat losing your keys when you were drunk last summer is all you really need to know — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) October 30, 2017

What what was even worse though, is that he then managed to turn his apology into a statement about coming out, as though to suggest that being gay was in some way relevant to the fact that he may have sexually assaulted a child.

Unfortunate that he chose this as a coming out moment instead of focusing on allegation that he, as a man, did something horrid to a child https://t.co/jQfCqzjppo — jamilah (@JamilahLemieux) October 30, 2017

I don't really understand Kevin Spacey's statement. Is he saying he's a peadophile because he's gay? Why is he even linking the two? — A 35 y/o White Man (@OhYouFancy_Huh_) October 30, 2017

Oh wow. Kevin Spacey deflecting from attempting to molest a child by coming out as gay is the absolute pits. — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) October 30, 2017

That's not only an infuriating deflection technique, it's also an incredibly offensive shot at the LGBTQ community, perpetuating the long-held and dangerous assumption that somehow homosexuality and pedophilia are connected. And the fact that he also opted to suggest that being gay is something you choose to do it yet another inaccurate myth that causes real harm:

Kevin Spacey has set gay rights back fifty years by a) conflating homosexuality with paedophilia and b) Saying that being gay is a "choice." — Eden Adder Calvary (@EACalvary) October 30, 2017

Kevin Spacey stuff is awful, being gay and sexually assaulting children have nothing to do with each other. NOTHING — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) October 30, 2017

No, Kevin Spacey. You don't get to use your sexuality as a distraction from sexual assault.



You just threw the gay community under the bus. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 30, 2017

Still pissed @KevinSpacey conflated being gay with being a predator. I'll be even more pissed at whichever talk shows give him a platform. 😒 — (((Matthew Kofsky))) (@MKofsky) October 30, 2017

And as many on Twitter noted, Spacey's sentiment wasn't really all that different from disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's statement, in which he pledged to "channel that anger" by "[giving] the NRA [his] full attention," according to Billboard.

Harvey Weinstein: "I'm going to fight the NRA!"



Kevin Spacey: "I'm gay!"



Same story different distractions.... — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 30, 2017

Harvey Weinstein: I’m gonna have the worst response to a sexual harassment accusation ever.



Kevin Spacey: hold my beer. — Jennifer MQ (@jenniferm_q) October 30, 2017

Following Spacey's statement though, many people urged others not to let his coming out take away from the real story here — that Rapp was allegedly molested as a young teen. On Twitter, actress Rose McGowan, who has been unapologetically outspoken about sexual abuse in Hollywood after coming forward with allegations against Weinstein, emphasized the importance of not letting Rapp's words be silenced. And thankfully, she wasn't the only one:

Dear fellow media:



Keep focus on #AnthonyRapp BE THE VICTIM'S VOICE. Help us level the playing field. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

All stories of sexual abuse are important & deserve to be heard. I stand with Anthony Rapp #ibelieveyou — Isla 🔬 (@kindredreader) October 30, 2017

#AnthonyRapp should be trending for his bravery. victims do not have to share. in this case, I admire his bravery and need for healing. — TobiasOnyangoFünke (@fufuandoreos) October 30, 2017

What Anthony Rapp did took remarkable bravery and strentgh, and he gave a voice to many male victims of sexual abuse / assault. — spooky henri (@yprincetopher) October 30, 2017

So far, Spacey hasn't responded to the backlash his statement is receiving, and a rep for Spacey did not immediately return Romper's request for comment. But the reaction on social media seems pretty clear: not only is the alleged sexual assault completely unacceptable, it's absolutely not OK to try and associate it in any way with being gay. Sexual abuse, harassment, and pedophilia have nothing to do with sexual orientation, and trying to suggest otherwise is dangerous scapegoating.

But while the anger and frustration over Spacey's response is understandable, it would be unfair to allow his words to gain more prominence than Rapp's — particularly given how incredibly difficult it must have been for him to come forward. Now that he has spoken out, he deserves to be heard, regardless of Spacey's decision to reveal his sexuality to the world.