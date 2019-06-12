Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's romantic relationship may be over, but the drama between them wages on. Recently, an ex-girlfriend of Thompson's accused the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star of having started dating him while they were still a couple and she was pregnant with his son. After those claims surfaced, Kardashian issued an apology to Jordan Craig on her Instagram Story, though she remained adamant that she was not aware that they were dating at the time.

The 34-year-old E! TV personality shared her side of the dilemma on her Instagram Story on Tuesday evening. She said she was "disappointed" to have to address the situation, but felt it was necessary to "say my truth." In a second post on her IG Story, she said she met Thompson "on a blind date," which she said "HE CHOSE" to attend. She added in the post that 28-year-old Thompson was honest about the fact that Craig was pregnant, but went out of his way to assure her "the relationship was over."

Kardashian went on to say that was "the truth that I believed and trusted." She concluded that if it were "NOT in fact the truth," she was sorry.

"He had me talk with his most inner circle," she wrote on the Instagram Story post. "He showed me physical [proof] and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met."

The drama began earlier this week, when Craig addressed rumors Thompson reportedly cheated on her while she was pregnant with their son Prince. Radar Online had reportedly obtained copies of court documents related to the situation. In the documents, Craig, alleged that she'd been living an "extravagant" life with her then-beau when she learned she was pregnant in April 2016. A month later, she found out Thompson had been "cheating" on her, according to Radar Online.

Kardashian and Thompson were first linked in September 2016. According to People, they were casually dating back then and a source had told the magazine they'd "been seeing each other for a little bit" at the time, though it wasn't clear exactly how long.

A little over a year later, in December 2017, Kardashian confirmed that she was pregnant with Thompson's child. She posted a photo of her bump on Instagram, cradled in her and Thompson's hands, as reported by CNN. At the time, Kardashian said the pregnancy was her "greatest dream realized!"

The dream quickly turned to a nightmare as Kardashian's due date approached. In April, just ahead of their daughter True Thompson's arrival, the Daily Mail and TMZ published videos purportedly showing Thompson with other women.

It seems like Kardashian has been through a lot to this point as a result of her relationship with Thompson. Every time it looks to be over, something new comes out. Moving forward, hopefully both she and Craig can find peace and can move forward with their lives and their children.