Khloe Kardashian & Baby True Are Practically Twins In Recent Instagram Post

Everyone loves a good mommy and me pic and Khloé Kardashian and her eight-month-old daughter True are no different. Whether it's coordinating pajamas, dresses, or manicures, matching with your daughter is peak mom goals. But when you're a Kardashian, you take it to the next level. Khloé Kardashian and baby True are practically twins in their recent Instagram post and it's completely adorable.

Proud mom Khloé posted a pic of her and True on Instagram wearing a matching light shade of gray. The caption simply read, "Mommy and baby True."

True is winter weather-ready, but ever-so-cozy, in a sweatshirt and sweatpants. Kardashian finished True's look with a matching pom-pom beanie and a pair of pint-sized Timberland boots. So cute!

As you can see, style is of the utmost importance and the mother-daughter duo is hitting it out of the park in some high fashion getups.

Khloé looks picture-perfect in a gray slip dress underneath a long, oversized jacket. It all pairs well with her newly-dyed locks, nude lip color, and smokey eye look.

True has always been a fashionable baby, thanks to her high-profile, reality star mom. There's hardly any Instagram posts of baby True that don't result in fans fawning over absolutely adorable outfits. Case in point? Kardashian posted a photo of True on vacation, sporting a light blue, flowered, ruffled bathing suit complete with a sunshine-yellow turban. Her smile is just pure happiness. Although the tropical location could have something to do with it as well.

Another addition to her brood isn't out of the question, Khloé admitted after an inquiring fan asked her on Twitter.

"Goodness I don’t know!" Khloé said in her response. "I love her so much and I’m so complete because of her! I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know. I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me."

Back in Season 13 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé spoke about growing her family with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who is also True's father, Elite Daily noted.

"He wants to have like five or six kids with me and that’s lovely," Kardashian explained. "We could start at one and we could grow from there."

But for now, Khloé is content focusing on her one and only, according to E! News.

While reflecting on her past year in an recent Instagram post, Kardashian wrote:

True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing—my greatest gift!! There is nothing I wouldn't endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!! Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True!

Both Kim and Kourtney have more than one child. Perhaps Khloé will follow in her sisters' footsteps. But like she said, only time will tell. Until then, fans will just have to be content viewing social media pics of mom and daughter. And one thing's for certain, they'll both look good hamming it up for the camera.

