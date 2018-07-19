A word to the wise: don't make comments about the state of Khloé Kardashian's love life, because the new mom is coming for you. Khloé Kardashian called out a family "friend" who claimed she and Tristan were in therapy. Us Weekly reported that Kardashian commented on a story from Hollywood Unlocked that a woman named Lisa Stanley, who claimed to be a close friend of Kris Jenner's, confirmed the therapy rumors. "Who is Lisa Stanley?" Kardashian wrote.

The Daily Mail reported that Stanley told KIIS FM’s Celeb HQ: “One thousand percent they are working through couple’s therapy. She’s working hard; he’s working hard. You can’t just earn trust back in two months. She doesn’t want to look a fool. She was a fool once with Lamar, and she didn’t want to do it again.”

Those were some pretty strong sentiments to share, given that Kardashian doesn't seem to know who Stanley is. Of course, it could also be not so much a matter that Stanley is a stranger, but that Kardashian was just trying to downplay her right to make personal comments about the KarJenner family without actually being one of them. Regardless, the message was clear: take everything that doesn't come directly from Kardashian and Thompson with a grain of salt.

Despite the fact that they have not been verified by Kardashian nor Thompson, this is not the first time that therapy rumors have surfaced. On April 12, Kardashian gave birth to her first daughter, True Thompson, in the wake of a cheating scandal that all but eclipsed the happy news. The Daily Mail and TMZ both released footage purporting to show Thompson with multiple other women just days before Kardashian was scheduled to deliver. Neither Kardashian nor Thompson returned Romper's immediate request for comment.

In the aftermath of the alleged cheating, Kardashian did stay in Cleveland with Thompson for multiple months, ELLE reported, given that she was trying to focus on taking care of their daughter and potentially making amends with her daughter's father. People reported in June that Kardashian would be returning to L.A. within a few weeks, and sure enough, she is indeed back with her family in California now. However, Kardashian and Thompson's relationship status is still hazy.

Kardashian has not confirmed or denied any rumors about her relationship, but The Cut reported that she did indeed respond to a fan tweet that criticized her for allegedly staying with Thompson. “I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan,” the tweet read. “She preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite.” Kardashian responded:

Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.

Her reply seems to indicate that she is indeed trying to work things out with Thompson, but of course, that's still neither here nor there. Us Magazine also reported that Stanley allegedly claimed Kardashian was "never planning on leaving him," and that she was always going to try to make it work "for a plethora of reasons." Stanley also added that she "clearly loves the man," and feels connected to him now.

Though some of that may at least be partially true, without confirmation from Kardashian or Thompson themselves, it's hard to know what exactly to believe. Keeping up with this Kardashian is proving to be harder than anyone thought.