Khloe Kardashian Claps Back After Getting Criticized For Using A Nanny

The Kar-Jenners are no strangers to criticism. Everything — from their looks, to their fashion, their relationships, to how they're raising their children — seems to be fair game for trolls. In fact, I'm sure responding to haters could be a full-time job for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars. Which is probably why most of the nay-sayers go unchecked; it's simply impossible to keep up with them. Eery once in a while, though, someone crosses a line. And recently, Khloe Kardashian clapped back after getting criticized for using a nanny.

As People reported, the Good American designer couldn't help but respond to an Instagram user who attacked her for having True's nanny with them during a recent outing. On Thursday, March 2, Kardashian shared a photo featuring paparazzi shots of herself and True, 1. — and trailing behind them in one of the images was presumably the nanny. “Khloe acts like she can’t go anywhere without her nanny. Nanny is in every pic and place she goes. She can mother on her own, we all do it!” the nasty comment read. “What a joke. She literally can’t go to the market, a party, or lunch without her nanny Wtf.”

Oh no, she didn't.

Instead of flipping out at this petty criticism, though, Khloé decided to take the high road. "I can go anywhere and everywhere with whom I choose to. I choose to treat everybody like family that is in my house. I choose to invite whoever wants to come to fun outings," Kardashian replied, according to Us Weekly. "We all love and enjoy the farmers market and it’s so fun to go places and create memories together. I hope you have a happy and blessed day. I also hope that you are very kind to the ones that are kind to you. The ones that are not, probably need your kindness even more."

Still, plenty of Instagram users came to the star's defense. A fellow mom commented, "Yeah they're just jealous I'm a mom too and I'd like a nanny but I can't afford one what's wrong with getting help she have money and she's rich and she have a big heart so haters keep on hating cause that's all you are good at ...stat strong koko..❤️."

Another supportive Instagram follower wrote, "Amen if I could afford a nanny I would have had one also. I mean khloe is a busy woman and she may have to leave on a moment's notice. Also she loves true and spends all of her time with her. Nothing wrong with having a nanny."

Of course, this isn't the first time the mama bear in Khloé has come out in response to trolls. As ET Online reported, Kardashian spoke up when fans criticized her for working out during her pregnancy. In December 2017, she tweeted, "For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing sh*t."

As the Daily Mail reported, mama Koko spoke up when a fan wrote that True was "not cute at all." And she didn't hold back. "What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance?" she tweeted in July 2018. "What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life."

The moral of this story? If you cross a line, Khloé Kardashian will call out your ugly behavior — therefore immortalizing it online — and then kill you with kindness. Or, you know, with a really, really harsh burn. (Either way, you're going to look like a fool.) So trolls be warned: Don't mess with mama Koko.