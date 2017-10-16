Khloe Kardashian Dished Out Relationship Advice & I Think It *Might* Change Once She's A Mom

In the past few weeks, Khloé Kardashian has been at the center of pregnancy rumors — along with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Although everyone's favorite Aunt Koko has yet to address these reports, she has offered her take on another issue. Yesterday, Kardashian dished out her best relationship advice, but I have a feeling it might change once she's a mom, should these rumors be true.

News of Kardashian's alleged pregnancy broke on Sept. 26, right on the heels of her youngest sister's pregnancy bombshell reports. According to Us Weekly, "multiple sources" have confirmed the rumors. Romper has reached out to Kardashian's rep for comment, but has not heard back at this time.

News of the 33-year-old reality star reportedly expecting her first child with basketball player Tristan Thompson wasn't pretty unexpected, however. Back in June, on the Season 13 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she joked about her boyfriend being ready for essentially his own basketball team of children. According to Entertainment Tonight, she said:

He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that's lovely. We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I'm not on birth control, it's really scary. It's like a really big step.

Now, the Good American designer is dishing on relationship advice, People reported on Monday. Kardashian wrote on her website that it's healthy to still have your own identify away from your partner. “I think keeping your own circle of friends, along with your own hobbies and interests, will only make your relationship stronger, because you’re still doing your own thing,” she said, according to People.

Kardashian said respect is key in a relationship, too, People noted. And who can argue with that? “I think with any relationship the key is to always have respect for one another," she said, according to the magazine. "There are no winners in fighting. If you win, that means your partner loses, so that’s not really a win for you, is it?"

Having been married for more than seven years myself, I have to say this is some pretty solid advice so far. It's important to stay connected to your circle of friends and pursue your own hobbies while in a relationship. And "winning" an argument just for the sake of winning is pretty pointless. It's her next tidbit of wisdom that I have a more difficult time nodding along with. According to People, Kardashian advised:

Be the one to change first. While it takes two to couple up, it takes only one to make things a whole lot better. No matter how old or new a relationship is, I believe in always praising your partner for the good that they bring and add to your life. It’s so easy to focus on the negative, but once you start criticizing one another, it’s really hard to get out of that rut.

See, it's all good in theory. But life with kids has a way a derailing these good intentions. The thing is, especially when it comes to parenting, sometimes it is your partner who needs to do the changing. If one parent is really struggling and feels like the other needs to step up their game to help with kids or around the house more, then it's in everyone's best interest to find a way to communicate these feelings, or come to a fitting compromise.

According Parents, Carol Ummel Lindquist, PhD, author of Happily Married with Kids, says it's important to ask for what you need — instead of letting the resentment build and wondering why your partner doesn't just know what needs to be done. "Women tend to think if they say what needs to be taken care of, the other person will volunteer to do it. But men often respond better to direct requests," she told the publication.

And although I'm firmly in the camp that says childcare and housework don't necessarily warrant praise — it should just be something any parent or partner should be ready and willing to do — Kardashian seems to hit the nail on the head, because a simple "thank you" can go a long way, according to Parents.

And while her relationship advice may be put to the test soon, the two do appear to be in sync. Especially when you see the aww-worthy photo Kardashian posted of herself kissing Thompson (above) in front of a tropical backdrop, in which she refers to him as "My Love" in the caption. But, whether or not Kardashian and Thompson will actually welcome their first child together in the coming months, it does seem like their relationship has a solid foundation and the reality star is a dedicated partner.

As for me, I'll be taking her relationship advice with a grain of salt. Most parents can likely agree that throwing a baby into the mix really does change everything, and that includes how things run in your relationship.

