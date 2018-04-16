As you've probably heard by now, Khloé Kardashian recently gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson. Unfortunately, the timing of their baby girl's arrival came at a particularly difficult time for the couple, after cheating allegations made against Thompson surfaced only days before. Thompson's and Kardashian's reps didn't immediately respond to Romper's request for comment. Fans of the famous couple were devastated by this turn of events, and many of them probably wondered whether they would ultimately split because of the alleged infidelity. However, Khloé Kardashian dropped a major hint on Monday that she and Thompson are still together amid the cheating allegations.

On Monday, the new mom revealed their baby girl's name with an Instagram photo and a sweet message. "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," Kardashian wrote, alongside a shot of dozens of pink balloons and pink flowers. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

Now, the majority of Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans are probably honing in on the fact that Kardashian not only confirmed her daughter's arrival, but also revealed her beautiful name. Still others likely took note of baby True's last name: Thompson.

The logic here, is Khloé would have given her daughter the Kardashian moniker if she and Thompson were indeed calling it quits. But since she went with "Thompson" as the last name, it's a subtle sign that the new parents are working things out. Of course, Khloé could just be following the cultural tradition of giving her child her father's last name — regardless of where she and Thompson stand as a couple.

TMZ reported on April 12 that Koko had delivered her first child during the early morning hours at a hospital outside of Cleveland. According to sources, Khloé gave birth in front of a decent-sized crowd. This included: Mom Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé's friend Malika — and yes, Thompson was there, too.

The very next day, Kim Kardashian confirmed the happy news via Twitter, People reported. "@khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful!" Kim K tweeted. "You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL."

Reports of Thompson's alleged cheating made headlines just days earlier. A video, which purports to show Thompson kissing and then taking a strip club worker back to his hotel room, widely circulated online thanks in part to the Daily Mail. In total, Us Weekly reported the NBA star has allegedly cheated on Kardashian with at least five women since they started dating last fall.

However, as People later reported, it seems as if Kardashian has already forgiven the father of her child for his alleged discretions. “She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” a source told People.

She’s basically already forgiven him. She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.

Whether or not Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian will remain together in the long run — or whether giving True her father's last name is any indication of their current relationship status — I wish them the best of luck as they embark on their parenthood journey. Congrats on your precious baby girl, guys!