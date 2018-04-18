When you're a first-time mom, there's really nothing quite like having a strong support system by your side. And when it comes to the Kardashian family, there's no shortage in supportive, experienced, and powerful parenting figures. That's why it's no surprise that brand new mama Khloe Kardashian said her sisters are her "mom mentors" in a sweet post on her app published on Wednesday.

Although she has only been a mom for less than a week now, Kardashian opened up on her app about how she's adjusting to life with her daughter and how she's definitely happy to have her sisters by her side. According to Us Weekly, in a new post on her KhloeWithaK app, Kardashian wrote that she was so lucky to have so many amazing mothers as sisters and friends. "My sisters are all such phenomenal moms!" she wrote, according to the publication. "I can’t say exactly what advice or skills I’ll be taking from them, but I’m going to remain awe-inspired by how they can handle it all. I hope that comes easily for me."

Kardashian welcomed her first child, a daughter, into the world on April 12 in Cleveland, Ohio. It was a truly happy occasion, emphasis on the word "truly." Earlier this week, Kardashian took to Instagram to announce her daughter's name: True Thompson.

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," she captioned a photo of a room filled with pink balloons. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

Having just given birth, Kardashian has obviously been going through a lot of changes recently and it must be so special for her to be able to confide in her sisters about adjusting into her life as a new mom. According to Us Weekly, she continued in the message shared on her app:

Indeed, three of Kardashian's four sisters are moms and considering how close their family is, she's probably been able to talk to her sisters a lot about all things motherhood.

Kardashian has also been lucky enough to have her mom, Kris Jenner, by her side throughout her pregnancy, delivery, and all the events that have unfolded since. "Khloe has loved having Kris by her side throughout everything. She really helped ease the process and transition," a source recently told E! News. Unfortunately, even though Kardashian has been surrounded by loved ones who have likely offered her plenty of support over these last few days, she's also been shrouded by accusations regarding boyfriend Tristan Thompson's faithfulness.

Just two days before Kardashian gave birth, the Daily Mail published footage that purportedly showed Thompson allegedly with another woman. Romper's requests for comment from both Thompson and Kardashian's team regarding the cheating allegations were not immediately returned, and neither has addressed the rumors publicly.

After the 33-year-old reality star gave birth, it was clear that the new mom's family was totally behind her. "The Kardashian family has been very cold towards Tristan since the scandal broke," a source reportedly told E! News. "They aren't pleased with him at all and are heartbroken for Khloe. Everyone has remained civil this past week for the sake of the baby, but deep down they are all furious."

Although this is certainly a difficult time, should the rumors be true, there's no doubt that Kardashian will be just fine, especially with all the help, love, and support she has from her family and friends. And with mom mentors such as Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner by her side, Khloe Kardashian is sure to be adjusting to motherhood smoothly.

