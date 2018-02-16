On Friday, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian — who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — recently opened up about some of the more awkward parts of pregnancy, and she didn't hold back. Answering a fan's question, Kardashian got honest about pregnancy sex as part of her "Love and Lust" week on her app, admitting that things got difficult around the third trimester for her.

In a post on her paid app, Kardashian detailed how sex had changed for her since becoming pregnant. "In the beginning, sex was the same," she wrote. "As I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger, it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting."

Just last week, Kardashian shared that she was in her third trimester, captioning an Instagram shot with, "29 Weeks and counting." And feeling slightly uncomfortable in the third trimester is normal in general — after all, at 29 weeks, fetuses have grown to the size of basketballs, and that bump can make everything from shoe-tying to leg-shaving to sex more challenging.

Kardashian mentioned that some women report getting "extra horny" when expecting, according to E! News, but said that things had been "interesting" for her during her own pregnancy. "Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure," she wrote. "Tristan is amazing and would never make me feel different in any way, but I'm sure it's uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too."

Kardashian added: "Also, you can't move the same, so you kind of feel useless. ... But you just have to improvise and do the best you can."

Third-trimester sex is a topic that comes up often for those in their first pregnancies, with some people wondering if sex at that stage of the pregnancy can harm the growing fetus inside them. Fear not, though, say experts: if your pregnancy is healthy and you're comfortable having sex, there's no reason to hold back.

In some cases, third-trimester sex might not be the best idea — for instance, if a mom is currently experiencing placenta previa, vaginal bleeding, or cervical insufficiency, according to BabyCenter. If a woman has previously experienced preterm labor or her water has already broken, she should also avoid sex. (If your water breaks, there's no longer a barrier to prevent infection — plus you should probably be on your way to the hospital.)

Kardashian's due date likely falls in early April, and after coming clean with fans about her pregnancy in late December, she's been answering all of fans' questions about her relationship with Thompson and her pregnancy. Earlier this week, she told fans on her app that she knew Thompson was "the one" pretty quickly.

"Tristan was so forthcoming with his life, as I was with mine," she wrote, according to Elle. She continued:

It was really reassuring to feel that someone had the same belief systems as I did. We shared the same principles and morals. We spoke about religion, children and our families. I think all of those things are important to truly know the ins and outs of someone. It's really easy to fall in love with someone during a honeymoon phase when you haven't yet discussed the logistics of life. But you have to talk about the real things if you want a real/long-lasting relationship.

It sounds like the pair are more than ready to welcome their kid into the world, and fans are definitely looking forward to hearing Kardashian's candid takes on giving birth and motherhood. Here's to hoping the rest of her pregnancy goes smoothly — and that she remains just as open and honest as things progress.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.