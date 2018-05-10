Khloe Kardashian Gushes About Baby True In This Touching 1-Month Update

Can you believe it? Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child together exactly one month ago today. (Already!) Although the world still hasn't seen a photo of their baby girl yet, her proud parents have offered a few tidbits about the newborn to prevent Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans from rioting on the streets. (Which is definitely smart on their part.) Most recently, Khloé Kardashian gushed about baby True in this touching 1-month update.

On Wednesday, the new mama took to Twitter to reflect on her daughter's milestone "birthday," People reported. "I can't believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut." (Awww!) For the record, I totally get it, Khloé. In what seems like the blink of an eye, suddenly your squishy little baby isn't so brand new anymore. And before you know it, it's her first birthday. And then he's heading off to kindergarten ... And I don't even want to think about it anymore because it's too difficult to wrap my head around. Does time accelerate after we becoming parents? I swear, it at least feels like it does.

On Thursday, the proud mom shared a longer update with fans via her app, Us Weekly reported. In her post, the Good American designer painted a picture of her baby girl's budding personality.. "Baby True is going to be a month old on Thursday, [May 10]! So far, she’s so incredibly sweet and patient — really not fussy at all,” she wrote. “I can tell she’s going to be super athletic and incredibly strong! She’s very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents.” So sweet! Honestly, it sounds as if mama Koko has hit the baby jackpot. Because the way Kardashian describes her daughter makes True seems super chill and relaxed. As a mom of three kids — two of whom I would consider relatively fussy, "high needs" babies — I can attest they're not all like that.

One teeny, tiny detail I'd like to call to attention: I don't think True is technically 1 month old today. Perhaps Khloé is a little sleep deprived and going by "new mom math"? Unless there's something fans don't know ... dun dun dun! Kardashian conspiracy theory! (Just kidding. Don't freak out.) True Thompson's birth certificate was released on April 19, and her birth date really is April 10, TMZ reported.

Not to mention, every single other report I've read states Kardashian gave birth on Thursday, April 12. With that said, True would turn 1 month old on May 12 — and not May 10 — right? (At least, that's how I've always calculated it.) Unless she's counting four weeks as one month? (Thursday to Thursday?) Hmmm. Yeah, I'm probably overthinking this. Let's just give the tired mama the benefit of the doubt and go with that.

But I digress ...

During a recent interview on the podcast Road Trippin, Tristan Thompson recently opened up about his daughter for the first time, Cosmopolitan reported. Baby True has a full head of hair and green eyes, according to her daddy, "She’s doing good," he said during the interview. "Baby True is eating, sleeping, and sh*tting. That’s all they do." Thompson continued:

I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotionally like… With a boy, it’s just like, 'Hey, man. You’ll be alright, man. Stop crying,' But with True, it’s like, 'True, it’s gonna be OK. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!' It’s way different, but it’s fun, though… It changes you.

I realize Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are in no way obligated to give fans a play-by-play of their lives as parents. But I have to say I'm loving hearing them gush about their baby girl. Honestly, I can't wait until they share the first photo of baby True — if they decide to do so, that is. Because I have a feeling their baby girl just might break the internet with her cuteness!