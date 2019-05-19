Relationships aren't easy, especially when those relationships are in the public eye and making headlines. Khloé Kardashian's relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, has unfolded in front of the world to see. And this means that everyone has followed along with their journey to co-parenting and raising their 1-year-old daughter, True, together. In a new interview, Khloé Kardashian opened up about co-parenting for one of the first times and she did not hold back. Thank goodness.

In a new episode of the Divorce Sucks! podcast (debuting on Monday, May 20) Kardashian opened up about co-parenting for one of the first times, ever. Whenever it comes time to talk about Thompson and her relationship, Kardashian prefers to take to Instagram, where she shares cryptic quotes that could be interpreted as messages about her relationship, according to Elle. But, there won't be much left to interpret after Monday, because Kardashian is making her feelings about her relationship very clear.

In a preview for the podcast episode, obtained by TMZ, Kardashian is pretty blatant about her views on co-parenting — she thinks it sucks, especially because emotions are still involved. "It does f—ing suck, because our personal emotions are still in there," she said, according to Cosmopolitan.

Because there are so many thoughts and feelings surrounding their rocky relationship and their past, Kardashian said it's hard to keep her cool around True. And when it comes to her daughter, she just wants to keep things neutral and worry free.

Kardashian said in the preview of the podcast that she is very keen on making sure that she doesn't feed in to the negativity of their relationship and that True doesn't feel the effects from it. "I do everything in my power to not put just any sort of heavy energy around her," she said, according to Cosmopolitan. "Maybe that sounds a little too bohemian to some people."

Even if it does sound a little bohemian to some, it is clearly working for Kardashian right now, and that's awesome. Co-parenting is a sometimes tricky situation that can be stressful to all of the parties involved. So, if she's found a way to handle it where she isn't placing too much stress on her daughter, then she can be as bohemian as necessary.

In spite of everything she's gone through with Thompson, and their feelings in the past, their current co-parenting relationship is nothing but positive. In the interview, Kardashian called Thompson a "great person", which is pretty refreshing to hear.

If she does need any more help when it comes to co-parenting, she can always go to her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who is pretty much a seasoned professional at co-parenting at this point. Kourtney has three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, according to People, and they have co-parenting under control. During an appearance on TODAY in February, Kourtney said that she's proud to be open about her relationship with Disick, according to Motherly. "I feel like I can show a message, too, of like parents who can get along and work together and travel together," she said. "And I think it's a good message to show other people."

It's a fantastic message to send to her younger sibling, who is clearly just now getting her footing when it comes to co-parenting her daughter. But so far, Khloé seems to have a really good grasp on it.