It is hard to believe that Khloé Kardashian gave birth a little over a month ago. But, on April 12, Kardashian and boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, gave birth to a baby girl named True Thompson — no middle name, just True. In the weeks since giving birth, Kardashian has remained pretty much silent about her daughter, which is a little out of character for the brutally honest reality star. But on Friday, Kardashian revealed the real reason why True doesn't have a middle name, finally giving fans more insight about her baby girl and life as a new mom.

When Kardashian gave birth to her daughter in April, according to Us Weekly, she remained pretty quiet on the matter, focusing on her life as a new mother than focusing on posting to her social media accounts — which was totally OK. But four days after giving birth, Kardashian took to Instagram where she revealed that her and Thompson had named their daughter True.

Copies of True's birth certificate revealed that True didn't have a middle name, according to TMZ, which some might have seen as a little strange. But there is an explanation behind this. In a post to her app on Friday, according to Us Weekly, Kardashian revealed that the reason she didn't come up with a middle name is because she couldn't come up with the perfect middle name for True. "True doesn't have a middle name — for now," Kardashian wrote, according to Us Weekly. "It was enough pressure to pick a first name!"

You can't blame Kardashian for not being able to find the perfect middle name. Finding the right name for a baby is hard — it's thing one thing that will stick with them for their entire lives. It's a lot of pressure for a parent to find one right name for their child, let alone two.

Kardashian was open with fans during her pregnancy about how much she struggled with picking out the perfect baby name for her daughter. During an appearance on The Ellen Show in January, Kardashian revealed that she was struggling with finding the right name, according to People. "Then, for a girl, I have no idea where to begin," Kardashian told the show's host, Ellen Degeneres. Kardashian also took to Twitter that same month, where she told her fans and followers that she was pretty indecisive over everything in her life — including her baby's name, according to People. "I can barely decide what I want to eat," Kardashian tweeted at the time. "Let alone name a baby." Two months later (and eight months pregnant), Kardashian revealed on Twitter (again) that she was still struggling, according to Entertainment Tonight. Kardashian tweeted that she had a "few" names that she liked, but wasn't certain. "...nothing is picked," Kardashian tweeted. "It's so hard."

Luckily for Kardashian, she was able to settle on one name — and although some people on Twitter weren't too fond about the name choice, according to Cosmopolitan, Kardashian later revealed that True is a "family name" that stuck with her during her entire pregnancy, according to E! News.

But just because True doesn't have a middle name now doesn't mean she won't have one eventually. In the same post on her app on Friday, according to Us Weekly, Kardashian revealed that she might give True a middle name eventually when she does end up finding the right one for her. "I plan to take my time and decide if I'll give her one at all," Kardashian wrote. "I can add it at any time and it's easy to get on the birth certificate."

Given how much time Kardashian has been spending with her daughter as a new mom, there are no doubts that Kardashian will end up finding the right middle name for True. Whether that will take her four months or 10 years is anyone's guess.