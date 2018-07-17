As pregnant women are acutely aware, it takes roughly 10 months to grow a tiny human. It's a gradual process, and with it comes a plethora of bodily changes — including the shifting of internal organs, gaining weight, stretching skin, and even possibly separating abdominal muscles. So it only makes sense that it would take some time for that baby weight to come off post-delivery. A combination of genetics, breastfeeding, individual recovery, along with a new mom's activity level and diet, can all influence the rate of postpartum weight loss. Which is exactly why Khloé Kardashian revealing how much weight she's lost since giving birth should be taken with a grain of salt.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star took to her app to give fans an update of her post-baby body journey, Us Weekly reported. “After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight,” Kardashian wrote. “I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week.” That's when mama Koko got specific with her current weight loss number. “Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks." She continued:

But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly. I’m chalking this up to the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy.

In her latest post, Kardashian also stressed that exercise was a big part of her life before and during pregnancy — and that this hasn't changed post-pregnancy. At the same time, she acknowledged that not all moms need/want to hit the gym as often. And that's perfectly fine. “I never compare myself to other women as every woman has their own journey," she wrote, according to People. We also all have different priorities in our day-to-day lives. One of mine is having that one hour where I can be selfish and alone in my place of refuge,” she wrote. “Staying healthy and active is something that’s very important to me. Exercise is something I’ve always used to maintain my sanity and relieve stress. And, now that I have a baby, I still want to keep something that’s my time, my space, something I’m doing for myself."

Of course, this isn't the first time Kardashian has defended her devotion to exercise. (Except this time, she's doing it preemptively.) As ET Online reported, she clapped back at fans who criticized her for working out while pregnant with baby True. "For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended," the mom-to-be tweeted in December. "Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing sh*t."

As far as post-baby activity is concerned, women are generally advised by their doctors to wait at least six weeks after giving birth before resuming exercise, according to BabyCenter. This allows their bodies to heal from the trauma of pregnancy and childbirth. However, life with a newborn — which often includes sleep deprivation, adjusting to a completely new daily routine, baby needing around-the-clock access to the breast, a possible lack of childcare/access to a gym, and potentially caring for older children on top of it all, tends to make working out pretty low on the priority list during those first few months. And spoiler alert: losing 33 pounds just three months after giving birth isn't necessarily the norm.

Personally, I fell more into Kardashian's camp. I ran/lifted weights/used the elliptical throughout pregnancy — and as soon as a I was cleared to resume normal activity, I was right back at the gym. Like Kardashian, doing so allowed me to carve out time just for me. Being away from my kiddos for an hour to sweat it out so was — and still is — incredibly therapeutic to me. And hey, if dropping the baby weight more quickly is an added perk, then why not? Just don't make the mistake of comparing yourself to other moms when it comes to postpartum weight loss. Because Khloé Kardashian's postpartum level of activity isn't necessarily desirable (and her fast results aren't necessarily attainable) for everyone.