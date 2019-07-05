Khloé Kardashian has learned to do a lot over the past year. She's learned to become a mom to her 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and learned how to co-parent with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Luckily, she has some very special people in her life to rely on when the going gets tough. It's not surprising that Khloé Kardashian revealed she gets co-parenting advice from two people that know a thing or two about that exact subject.

Since Kardashian has so many siblings, she does have so many people to go to when things aren't easy. She can lean on them for so many different things, especially when it comes to raising kids, starting a business, and navigating her relationships. But she told Us Weekly that relies on her oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, when it comes to figuring out how to co-parent with Thompson (who she split up with in February, according to People). She told the magazine her sister and Disick have become role models for her when it comes raising a kid with someone else.

"I definitely take a lot of learning [and] tips from Scott and Kourtney," she said. "They do such a seamless job at it, but I'm still...fresh."

With time, Khloé will become great at this. There is a reason why they're seamless when it comes to co-parenting — they've been doing it since they broke up in 2015, according to E! News.

But that isn't to say that it's been super easy for Kourtney and Disick, who are the parents to three children — 9-year-old son Mason, 4-year-old daughter Penelope, and 2-year-old son Reign. In a video blog for Kourtney's website, Poosh, she revealed that they've had to learn how to communicate with each other over the past four years, according to E! News. This is some advice that Khloé and Thompson can definitely take to heart.

"We're just raising our kids how we would have raised them, whether we're together or not," Disick said in the video. "Just because we're not together, our kids should not suffer."

And when they don't communicate, they have to right their wrongs. "The hardest part was when we both started new relationships," Kourtney added in the video. "That caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids...We had to literally go to therapy to talk to even get through to be able to communicate together."

The best thing about Kourtney and Disick's relationship is that they don't sugar coat how hard co-parenting is. They're not afraid to admit that it does suck, and it takes effort to make it not suck. During a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney and Disick went on a vacation together with their kids. "We are doing our best to make everything feel super normal for the kids," Kourtney said during the episode, according to Entertainment Tonight.

You have to admire them for that. And clearly Khloé admires them for that, too.

One day, Khloé will learn how to appreciate co-parenting, just as much her older sister has. But in the mean time, she's honest about how much she thinks it sucks. During a recent appearance on the podcast, Divorce Sucks!, Khloé expressed that she can't let go of her emotions when it comes to co-parenting.

"So those emotions can be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power...True is 1, and like, a month old, so she doesn't really know what's happening," Khloé said, according to Cosmopolitan. "But to me, she does know and she feels energy, and I am a big believer of that."

True will appreciate her mom's effort so much when she is older. Kudos to Khloé for trying her hardest to make things work. And when she can't she can always go to Kourtney for some much appreciated advice.