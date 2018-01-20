Khloe Kardashian Says She Has No Idea What She’ll Name Her Baby, But The Internet Has A Few Ideas

There is a lot of pressure on the Kardashian-Jenner family to spill all of the juicy details. Seriously, everyone has been looking to the Kardashians to give all of the scoop about the rumored and confirmed pregnancies and births in their family. But the pressure is getting a little too intense, especially for Khloé Kardashian who recently confirmed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player, Tristan Thompson. But, in the newest bit of information that she has given fans, Khloé said she has no idea what she'll name her baby. Luckily, for her, the internet is full of options.

The names of the Kardashian babies is a topic that is something that people can't stop talking about. Especially since, on Friday, Khloé's sister, Kim Kardashian revealed that she and her husband, Kanye West, named their newborn baby after West's hometown — Chicago. Needless to say, some fans were not pleased with Kim and West's name choice for their baby girl, born on Monday through a surrogate. Some people could not believe that they would name their daughter after a place while others chalked up their baby's name to Kim and West's tendency to try to be trendy or unique.

Because people had such a strong reaction to Kim's baby's name, others looked to Khloé, who is currently six months pregnant, with the hopes that she would name her baby something "normal." Khloé took that moment on Twitter to reveal she can not pick the perfect baby name for her child, let alone pick the right thing to eat. Don't worry, Khloé, it happens to everyone.

Luckily, Khloé has about three more months until she is full term to pick out the perfect name for her child, whose sex she hasn't announced, yet (the baby's sex will be revealed on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians later this year, according to Us Weekly).

If she is having a hard time picking out a name for her unborn baby, like she said she is, Khloé will have plenty of options thanks to very helpful Twitter users who chimed in with their suggestions. But instead of providing names, people were more apt to provide Khloé with suggestions of what not to name her child (fans aren't really into the whole hometown name thing).

The only problem with all of these fans suggesting that Khloé and Thompson name their baby "something normal" is the fact that there is no such thing as a "normal" baby name, according to NBC News, and some of the common unique and hated names are close to the culture and family of the person naming the baby. To insult a baby name because it doesn't appear or sound normal is a little classist, according to NBC News.

Luckily the super confident, take-no-prisoners Khloé probably won't worry about what fans think when she does come up with the perfect name for her child, when she eventually finds the right name. But Khloé already has an inkling about the perfect baby name, if her baby is a boy. During an appearance on The Ellen Show earlier in the month, Khloé told the show's host, Ellen Degeneres that, if she has a son, picking out his name will be easy. Khloé said, according to New York Daily News:

I think if it's a boy I'll go with Junior — Tristan Jr. Then for a girl, I don't know where to begin.

If Khloé thinks picking out a name for a baby boy is easy, does that mean Friday night's tweet indicates that she is expecting a girl? It could very well be. Luckily, people won't have to wait too long to find out the baby's sex and find out what Khloé names her baby. And she will have plenty of time to think of the perfect name (that will hopefully please her fans at the same time).