Almost everything about motherhood can be surprising for first time mothers — especially because it is their first time ever dealing with babies full time. Although Khloé Kardashian has been an aunt to her many nieces and nephews, now that she gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson, a little over a month ago, she's still figuring things out, and there are some things that continue to surprise her. In a new blog post, Kardashian revealed what surprises her the most about motherhood and it's not what you would expect.

You would expect some new parents to be surprised by the amount of dirty diapers their child makes, or the fact that they can no longer get a full night of rest. But Kardashian is more surprised by something much bigger than the little things that come with being a mom.

In a new blog post published to her website on Tuesday, Kardashian revealed that now that she has a daughter, she is surprised by how sharp her instincts are when it comes to being a parent. "I think what surprises me most is no matter how tired you are, you find this energy and patience for your child," Kardashian wrote.

Kardashian continued, writing:

You know that babies are so helpless and they rely on you for everything. So something just takes over and you find the energy to care for this precious baby.

To some this might seem like the least surprising thing. Babies are helpless because they're too young and undeveloped to care for themselves. Without someone else to care for them, it would end in disaster, which Kardashian is well aware of. While most parents would like to curl up in a ball and sleep, at the end of the day, the second their child cries, they will find the energy to fix the problem — and that is one of the most beautiful things about being a parent.

While Kardashian is finding the energy to care for her daughter, she has every right to be exhausted. People have to consider the fact that she is currently raising her daughter in Cleveland, Ohio, according to People, where her boyfriend and True's dad, Tristan Thompson works and lives, rather than in California, where her mom, Kris Jenner, and her other family members live. In Ohio, she has fewer people to lean on, which means means True really is relying on her for everything. Kardashian revealed in a tweet earlier this month that her life revolves around three things: "feedings, sleeping, and diapers." When your life is that repetitive, having a lack of energy is natural.

What Kardashian is referring to in her blog post sounds a lot a mother's intuition. Psychologists have found that when moms do end up trusting their gut and tending to their children because of it, their guts end up being right, according to TODAY. "When a woman is pregnant and the mother and child share one body, it must somehow facilitate some sort of intersubjective connection," Dr. Victor Sharmas, a psychologist at the University of Arizona told TODAY in 2013. "I cannot say that universally being a mother increases your intuitiveness, but it's hard to deny the intuitive connection a mother has with their child."

Kardashian's connection with True can only get stronger from here. The older that True gets, the more that she will need her mom for more than feeding her and changing her diaper. She's going to need help finding the perfect outfit for school, or maybe even help doing homework. Based on her newest blog post, Kardashian will always have the energy to give to her daughter.