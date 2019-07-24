It's hard to argue with the fact that Khloé Kardashian's daughter is super adorable. Kardashian loves sharing photos of her 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson, to her Instagram account. Let's be real, the little girl is pretty darn photogenic. So, it makes sense that Khloé Kardashian says True is coming for her aunt's modeling career. She is clearly well on her way to taking after her famous family members.

You can't blame Kardashian for wanting to share as many photos of True as possible, especially since she is such a cutie. Her Instagram feed is plastered with photos of True, playing, posing, and hanging out with her mama. Needless to say, True is learning that she will have a camera in front of her face for a lot of her life, especially if she starts appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But it already seems as if True can handle being in front of the cameras.

On Tuesday, Kardashian shared the sweetest photo of True, posing on a bench and smiling with her eyes. The little girl looks so comfortable posing in front of the camera, it's surreal. Even Kardashian notices this star power from her little girl. "I can't handle this!," Kardashian wrote in the caption of the photo, shot by Los Angeles based newborn photographer, Patty Othon.

But Kardashian was even more impressed with True's modeling chops. "She has the smile down!!," she wrote in the caption of the photo. "Auntie Kenny...Baby True is coming for you!"

Kardashian is referring to her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, who not only happens to be a professional supermodel, but was also the highest paid model in the world in 2018, according to Forbes. Needless to say, "Auntie Kenny" knows a thing or two about posing and working it for the camera — and can easily relay all of this information to True if (and when) she begins her modeling career.

Kardashian's followers think that True definitely has a shot when it comes to following in the footsteps of her famous family members.

"She is the most adorable little human!," one commenter wrote.

"You're NOT annoying," one commenter assured Kardashian. "You're a proud Mommy! Just be you and thank you for sharing your True love."

"True is a pure beauty," another commenter added. "God bless her soul."

They do have a point. True is such a cutie that Kardashian shouldn't be ashamed for wanting to share her beauty with the rest of the world.

Kardashian can't stop talking about her daughter's beauty, and you really can't blame her for this. Just last week, Kardashian wrote in a comment on Instagram that she could never hate True's father, Tristan Thompson, especially because he helped create their sweet little girl, according to Us Weekly. "I'm too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual," she wrote in the comment. "Sweet True has always looked like her daddy! She's beautiful!"

True already has some experience with modeling under her belt, according to Cosmopolitan. At less than a year old, True appeared in a campaign for her mom's clothing line, Good American. So, if she wants to pursue modeling, she already has a pretty strong portfolio. Although it might be a little too soon to determine True's future career, it's safe to assume that the little girl loves posing in front of the camera (for now).