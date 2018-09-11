When three Kar-Jenner sisters welcome babies into their families in a span of four months, one thing's for sure: There's bound to be some seriously adorable baby photos plastering their social media feeds. And so far, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner haven't disappointed their followers. Not one bit. In fact, it seems at least a couple of times each week, one sister or the other is sharing yet another cute pic on Instagram or Snapchat. And honestly, Khloé Kardashian's new photo of baby True is guaranteed to make you swoon.

As People reported, the Good American designer took to Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 11 to share a shot of her baby girl hanging out on a chair with tropical leaves printed on it. The 7-month-old is all smiles while sticking out her tongue, and her mama captioned the sweet photo with, "🎶 You are my sunshine! My only sunshine 🎶" Kardashian's followers promptly lost any cool they previously had. One Instagram user commented, "@khloekardashian she is just too damn cute!!! How could you ever be in a bad mood looking at her!"

Another follower wrote, "Oh my Lord, she is an absolute doll!!!"

Yet another person chimed in with, "Omg she is the most adorable little munchkin ever. So blessed."

Another person declared, "You have made a DOLL’!!! A living doll !!!! I mean come on, can she win the cutest baby alive contest umm she can!!! I AM IN LOVE , she just automatically puts a smile on your face she’s so cute!! @khloekardashian you have made magic, true magic. 😉😘🤗😍💕❤️"

And if that wasn't enough cuteness for one day, Kardashian also shared, via her Instagram Story, a peek at how her changing room was decorated. “On set for something and look how they did my whole dressing room! Crystals and baby True," she said from behind the camera in a short clip posted on Tuesday.

How thoughtful, right? That's definitely one way to guarantee a celeb will love the decor. Because who woudn't feel right at home when you're surrounded by adorable photos of your baby? Kudos to whomever was the mastermind behind Koko's dressing room.

Truth be told, it's basically been cuteness overload over on Kardashian's Instagram feed during the past week or so. As the Daily Mail reported, the doting mom shared a photo of herself, Kris Jenner, and baby True in a pool — all sporting a familiar expression. "Trying to do our best Cardi B 😝," Kardashian captioned the photo of the trio all sticking out their tongues. LOL.

And what could be cuter than one Kar-Jenner infant? Two, of course! On Friday, Kim Kardashian posted a sweet shot of her youngest, Chicago, alongside baby True, Access Online reported. "I got this True," the KKK Beauty mogul captioned the photo Chi appearing to push True out of the spotlight. (Hmmm, am I sensing some cousin rivalry already? Perhaps there will be enough drama to keep Keeping Up with the Kardashians on-air for another generation!)

I'm pretty sure the only thing that could top the recent series of swoon-worthy True/Chicago photos is a shot of all three 2018 Kar-Jenner babies together. Although a picture this epic hasn't yet been shared by the family, apparently such photos already exist, ET Online reported. "We had a cousin photo shoot TODAY!!!! It was the CUTEST," Kardashian replied in July to a Twitter follower who asked about True/Stormi/Chi photos.

Fans can only hope the Kar-Jenners will eventually share a photo featuring Chicago West, Stormi Webster, and True Thompson all together. (I could be wrong, but I'm predicting the next family Christmas card might be the debut.) In the meantime, followers can continue to enjoy getting their cute baby "fix" via the sisters' individual social media feeds.