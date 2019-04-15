Coming together after a breakup can be hard, but when kids are involved it's necessary. One recent example of this is Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reuniting for True's birthday this Sunday, April 14. Despite their relationship troubles over the past few months, it's clear they're focused on co-parenting their daughter.

Thompson was invited to a party celebrating his daughter's first birthday, according to E! News. Pictures from the event, posted to Kardashian's Instagram page, show her and her cute daughter wearing matching blue silky dresses designed by August Getty. As you could see in the many videos and photos posted on the proud mama's Instagram, the party was pretty epic, featuring cotton candy, doughnuts, cookies, and more.

True's birthday party was likely held at Kardashian's home, according to The Cut, and Thompson could be seen standing beside Kardashian and True in a video shared on her Instagram Story, though they don't interact much.

KhloeKardashian on Instagram

Thompson also posted his own video from the party, calling True "my princess." Along with several heart emoji, he captioned the photo, "I love you soo much."

The reunion between Kardashian and Thompson comes more than a month after the pair ended their relationship following reported infidelity on Thompson's part, according to The Independent. The NBA player reportedly cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's close friend, Jordyn Woods, as TMZ previously reported.

At the time, Woods admitted to kissing Thompson during an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook talkshow Red Table Talk. And after her appearance on the show, Kardashian took to Twitter to address the end of her relationship with Thompson, blaming him and Woods. She said it was "painful" to be "hurt by someone so close to me," adding that Woods is not entirely "to be blamed for the breakup of my family."

"...Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time," Kardashian tweeted. "What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault." Thompson has not addressed the incident.

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship ended after news broke about what apparently happened with him and Woods, and it sounds like the drama will be featured on Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, according to Bravo TV.

In a trailer, Kardashian can be seen crying and discussing the dissolution of her romance with Thompson. "It's really hard to regain trust. Your one stupid weekend — you just demolished a relationship," Kardashian says in the trailer, seemingly about the Thompson-Woods scandal.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

It's not the first time Thompson has reportedly been unfaithful to Kardashian, nor is it the first time Keeping Up With the Kardashians has featured it on the show. According to Entertainment Tonight, Season 15 of the E! reality series also featured a purported cheating scandal involving Thompson while Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter. At that time, however, Kardashian chose to forgive Thompson and the pair stayed together, Entertainment Tonight reported.

At the time, Kardashian said she wanted to do the best thing for her daughter, and it appears she felt the best thing for True was staying with Thompson and letting him be there for her birth. Shortly after Thompson reportedly cheated on Kardashian, she invited him to be in the delivery room with her and her family while she gave birth to True, according to INSIDER.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship may not have worked out, but their daughter True is beautiful and it's nice to see them come together for her, especially on her first birthday. Though relationships can be tough, it seems like they're making things work so they can continue to co-parent for their baby girl's sake.