Khloé Kardashian always live-tweets new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when they air on Sunday nights. But when it came to the most recent episode, fans weren't sure if she'd go through with it — because the episode chronicled the dramatic events leading up to baby True's delivery. But she pushed through, and Khloé even tweeted about putting her birth experience ahead of dealing with Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.

Less than a week before Khloé gave birth in April, the Daily Mail posted a video purporting to show Tristan Thompson with another woman at a bar in New York City, allegedly filmed the night before. Later that day, TMZ published footage from the previous October of Tristan allegedly with two other women at a bar in Washington, D.C. So how on earth did Khloé maintain the strength to give birth to True despite all of this?

She thought about her baby.

"I wanted to have a beautiful birthing experience for myself and for the memories of what I choose to share with True when she’s older," Khloé tweeted during the episode. "I want her to have videos and pictures of her daddy there, holding her etc. I want her to know she is LOVE and my happiness! Babies feel energy!"

She also explained that she focused on being positive, mature, and strong for True, especially since she herself had been waiting to become a mom for so many years. She tweeted:

I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could. My only thought was about the birth of my daughter. I wasn’t going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature & strong for True. I waited for this day for so many years! I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn’t believe that this would ever happen to me but I’m still very proud of myself for how I handled everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed.

As Khloé explained in the beginning of the episode, she was on maternity leave from Keeping Up With the Kardashians when she gave birth, so there were no cameramen or camerawomen present in Cleveland during the scandal. She even joked on Twitter that Tristan was lucky there were no cameras around — and that she was nine months pregnant — when she found out about his infidelity.

But despite that, Khloé took plenty of home footage on her phone that made it onto the reality show. That home footage coupled with her live tweets allowed viewers to have the same experience as if there had actually been cameras in Ohio. It was so brave for Khloé to not only share this hard time of her life on her family's reality show, but to also live-tweet about it and directly talk to fans about it on Twitter.

Khloé turning her energy away from Tristan's missteps and towards having a positive birth experience clearly helped her get through the difficult week, and her fans are undoubtedly grateful that Khloé shared it all with them.