Khloe Kardashian’s Best Nine Celebrates Pregnancy & The Exciting Things Coming To The Star In 2018

If the past few months of pregnancy rumors and coded clues have felt like a whirlwind for fans, I can't even imagine how the Kar-Jenner sisters themselves must have felt. Following her recent confirmation, Khloé Kardashian's "Best Nine" celebrates pregnancy and the exciting things coming to the star in 2018. From Aunt Koko to expectant mother in her own right, Kardashian certainly has a lot to celebrate.

Instagram's "Best Nine" feature shows users — both celebs and the average Instagram user — which of their posts generated the biggest responses throughout the year. Your nine most popular posts are turned into a collage that presents a sort of "greatest hits" for the past year. While available to any Insta-user, the feature can be particularly interesting when celebrities use it.

Kardashian has been in the news almost nonstop since September when People first announced that she is expecting a baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. After nearly three long and painful months of uncertainty, Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy with an Instagram post that has since generated almost nine million likes.

That post, along with eight others, was placed in her "Best Nine" collage for 2017. Many of the photos include her famous beau Thompson, and some were even sources of speculation before an official pregnancy announcement was made. So, without further ado, let's take a closer look at Karashian's "Best Nine" for 2017.

Kardashian began her post by stating how much she enjoyed 2017, but with the caveat that she "can NOT wait" for 2018. Finding a balance between healing from past traumas and celebrating the good can be difficult and the star dedicated much of her post to that balance:

Honor the past year by celebrating your joys, mourning your losses, and shaking your head at the wonder of it all! We, as people, tend to spend a lot of time and attention watering the weeds. And then, we’re growing the weeds rather than watering the flowers and rejoicing!

She went on to explain her efforts to stay positive in her reflections and she certainly has something to celebrate.

I have worked hard on being a positive person. I want to reflect and be grateful for all of the beauty that I have experienced this past year. We all have drama in our lives so let's rejoice in the positives and not dwell on the negatives. This past year has been full of love, blessings and happiness!

Her Bump Photo

Following her pregnancy announcement was the perhaps equally long-awaited "Baby Bump," photo as Kardashian called it. The photo was taken at Kris Jenner's famous Christmas Eve party and shows Kardashian in a sparkly bodysuit holding her little belly.

The Blur

The next photo in the lineup comes with a bit of controversy. A sweet snap of Kardashian and Thompson smooching by the pool was put under the microscope by fans after suspicion was raised of photoshopping around her waist. There does appear to be a bit of blurring around Thompson's hand, so who knows.

Kim & North

The next couple of photos feature Kim K and her 4-year-old daughter North West. One photo was a happy birthday post to Kim on Oct. 27 and the other was just a general appreciation post of North's squishy little face from back in June. It's clear that Khloé — and her fans — have a lot of love for Kim and her mini me.

Pretty In Pink

The sixth photo in the collage showed Khloé all dressed up for Kim's cherry blossom themed baby shower. In that photo, too, fans were desperately searching for any sign of a growing tummy.

Happy Halloween

Also included in her Best Nine were photos of Khloé and Thompson from Halloween. The two dressed up as a couple of pretty convincing Game of Thrones characters and shared a passionate kiss in costume. Khloé's Mother of Dragons ensemble showed her stomach, which also had fans scratching their heads.

One Last Kiss

Closing out the collage and adding to the collection of kiss pics, the final photo is a black and white photo of Khloé and Thompson mid-smooch. She captioned the photo "The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!" and fans certainly shared in the love.

Khloé ended her "Best Nine" post by expressing her happiness for where she is in life and her excitement for the days to come. Based on her compliation post, Khloé's year has centered around her relationships with family, friends, and her special someone — along with the most exciting new relationship of all. Here's hoping that 2018 is just as full of love for the mommy-to-be.