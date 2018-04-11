A good friend is someone who sticks with you and supports you through thick and thin. Khloé Kardashian is one celebrity who has some pretty great friends, and it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that they're sticking by her amidst reports that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson has allegedly cheated on her. Seriously, you'll be touched by Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq's message on Instagram amidst Thompson's cheating allegations dominating the media right now. It's exactly how a true friend would react.

Friends stick by each other, especially when one of them is nine months pregnant and expecting their first child in a matter of days. On Tuesday, it was reported that cameras had seemingly caught Thompson allegedly cheating on Kardashian, once in New York City this past weekend and another alleged incident in October with two other women, according to TMZ, all while Kardashian was pregnant.

Haqq definitely knows that supporting your bestie at a time like this, whether the rumors are true or not, is the only thing you should do. This is probably why she posted a pretty cryptic, yet supportive message on Instagram that people can easily determine to be directed at the rumors circulating about Thompson.

Haqq's Instagram post is super simple, but displays such a powerful message that anyone can take to heart, even people who have no idea about the rumors surrounding Kardashian and Thompson.

"The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother," the photo stated. Haqq's caption of choice? A fist bump emoji — because some things don't need explaining.

It's likely that this post isn't a coincidence and Haqq didn't just wake up and decide that she needed to post this for no reason. It's likely that she posted this because Kardashian is super close to giving birth to her daughter and some people suspect that it could be a matter of days (or even hours) before she gives birth, according to Extra. Haqq's Instagram post serves as advice to Thompson — love Kardashian because that is the best thing he could do for his daughter. To reiterate this message even more, according to Cosmopolitan, Kardashian's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, liked Haqq's Instagram post. Shots fired.

Haqq's post is a testament to her friendship with Kardashian, which goes way back. Haqq and her twin sister Malika have been friends with Khloé since she was 15 years old and they met since Malika's boyfriend at the time was friends with Kardashian, according to the New York Post. All three of the friends have come a long way since high school and you might even recognize the sisters faces. Both Malika and Khadijah have appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and spinoffs of the show like Dash Dolls, according to the New York Post. Malika was even Kardashian's assistant in the past.

Although the Haqq sisters might not appear in as many episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians as they used to, they're still super close with the reality star. And if Haqq's Instagram post, where she shared a photo of herself with her sister and Kardashian is any indication, theres "lots of love" between them all.

Whether these rumors are true or false is only something that Thompson and Kardashian know. And what she chooses to do about her relationship amid all of this is nobody's businesses but her own. But when she goes to make those decisions, it is clear that her best friends will stick by her side, no matter what.

