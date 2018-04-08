Unless you've been living under a rock, you've heard that Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child. She and boyfriend Tristan Thompson will welcome a baby girl any day now and fans are dying for details. With their daughter's arrival literally just days away, it's hard not to wonder what she'll look like — but Khloé Kardashian's childhood photos may give fans an idea. Fortunately, momager Kris Jenner and the rest of the famous family love a good throwback, so there are plenty of photos for fans to pour over while they wait for Khloé to share photos of her little girl.

After first confirming her pregnancy back in December after months of rumors and speculation, Khloé announced on the March 4 season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she and Thompson were, indeed, having a girl. Aside from the baby's sex, little has been shared about her — including any photos from Khloé's ultrasounds. Although she has been open with fans about her pregnancy cravings, how pregnancy sex differs, and plenty of stunning bump photos, some privacy still seems to be important to her. She said as much in her pregnancy announcement on Instagram in December.

"Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet," she wrote in her caption, "but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us."

Ultrasounds may be part of what she wants to enjoy privately, and that's completely OK. Fans will just have to imagine what her baby will look like based on her mom's childhood photos, which is a lot of fun TBH.

Crying Baby Khloé

Kris posted this photo of Khloé crying into the ear of big sister Kim K after enduring some mild torture. Kris captioned the photo:

When your big sister puts clip on earrings on you and then takes a selfie to capture the moment.... Lol!!!!

Khloé will have plenty of visuals of her own baby crying once she makes her arrival. Maybe comparing her daughter's crying style to her own will make it a little easier to endure. Probably not, but maybe.

Itty Bitty Baby Khloé In This Family Photo

Kim K posted this charming family photo showing her, Khloé, mom, and dad posing out in the sunshine. Here's hoping Khloé and Thompson post sweet group shots just like this with their little one.

Khloé & Dad

This throwback is courtesy of the mom-to-be herself. It shows a slightly older baby Koko posing with her dad. She and Kris have speculated that the baby will be a daddy's girl, and it looks like Khloé was one, too. "...I know Tristan will be in love and I'll be in love and she'll be so cute and whatever," Khloé said to Kris after finding out that the baby was a girl, according to E! news. "This will be the love of his life, no offense to you, but this will be the love of his life," Kris responded.

Khloé's caption for her photo with her dad showed how deep that bond can be:

To the best man I've ever known, happy birthday daddy. I miss you! I miss you! I miss you! Man... I wish we had more pictures together

Sassy Khloé

Mama Kris also posted this little gem of a throwback to Instagram, calling her "My sweet little Khloé." The sass is real with this one, and I have no doubt her daughter will inherit it.

Tiny Dancer Khloé

Kris provided fans with this sweet shot as well, using it as a "happy birthday" post to Instagram. It shows a much happier looking Khloé than the previous photo, but is no less adorable.

Khloé and Thompson's little girl will be the cutest baby they've ever seen, regardless of who resembles more. But I have no doubt that she will inherit her mom's sweet features.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.