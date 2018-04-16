On April 12, Khloé Kardashian welcomed her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson. And just today, the proud new mama revealed her little girl's name via Instagram: True Thompson. For fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it's encouraging to see that Koko has officially broken her silence and confirmed the baby news. As Kardashian's followers wait for more updates (and their first glimpse of baby True!), some of them may have already noticed that a "True Thompson" Instagram account already exists. Because it looks like Khloé Kardashian's daughter already has an Instagram and it actually makes total sense.

For huge reality TV stars and celebrities alike, keeping connected with fans via social media is a huge priority. The Kar-Jenner clan in particular, tend to use Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat to promote their beauty and fashion brands, sponsored content, show teasers, and more. So it only makes sense for them to snatch up social media handles for their children before anyone else can. That's exactly what Khloé has done with her less-than-a-week-old daughter. Oh, and did I mention the newborn already has a whopping 48,600 followers?

