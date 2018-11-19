Looking back on my birthing experience, the last thing I would've wanted was another person walking in the room — much less a whole camera crew. But that's part of the allure of the Kardashians; they let you get very up close and personal, no matter the occasion. And Khloé Kardashian's never-before-seen photos from baby True's delivery provide even more insight into what is likely one of the most memorable days of Koko's life.

The most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians provided viewers with a peek into the day that True Thompson made her arrival on April 12. But along with the insightful episode, the proud momma shared a few new photos to her Instagram Story that show her little bundle of joy meeting all of the people who came out to see her. Khloé gave birth with not only True's father, Tristan Thompson, by her side, but a number of her friends and family members as well.

Sisters Kim and Kourtney were there, along with mom Kris Jenner and one of Khloé's closest friends. Kylie and Kendall Jenner weren't in the room, but checked in with their big sister via FaceTime. Khloé's Stories from the special day show how large of a support system she had on hand to get her through the delivery.

One of the photos posted to Khloé's Story showed her holding True for what looks like some sweet skin-to-skin. On KUWTK, Khloé talked about what that moment felt like. "The minute I met my daughter, I cannot believe I'm even saying the words my daughter," she said. "I was so in love with her and she's just perfect."

She also shared a couple of photos of her longtime bestie, Malika Haqq. "My ride or die! Malika we had a baby!!!!" Khloé captioned the snap of her BFF holding her daughter. In another, she can be seen by Khloé's bedside. Kris Jenner is also holding True in a photo, with the caption "The best mommy in the entire world!

Fans were understandably surprised to see that Thompson was in the delivery room with the family, considering the reports of his alleged cheating. But Khloé took to Twitter to explain her reasoning behind it, writing:

Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can #KUWTK.

If you think having so many people in the room with her would make do a little bit of awkwardness, you're not wrong. One of Khloé's Stories is a group shot, and as she stated in the caption, there was a bit of tension — particularly between Thompson and Kim. In the video footage, Khloé asks Kim and Tristan if they are going to say hi to one another, and they exchange a brief hug, as Entertainment Tonight reported. Despite the weirdness, Kim assured viewers that it wasn't as uncomfortable as it looked:

The vibe in the room is calm, I thought there would be way more tension. As much as I want to go off, I just don't think it's the time. So I'm gonna keep it cute, I don't have to have a lot of interaction, I just have to be there for her.

The whole KarJenner gang was working to keep things mellow as Khloé prepared to give birth. After making it through labor and delivery, the new mom described the experience as "overwhelming." According to Entertainment Tonight, she said:

You're experiencing a miracle take place and I've always dreamed of being a mom, and I think I came to the place where I didn't know if that was actually gonna happen for me and so the fact that we're actually in a delivery room for myself this time, for me to give birth, it's just unreal and I feel so blessed. This is something that I've waited for forever.

Fortunately, in the months that have passed since giving birth, Khloé has had plenty of one-on-one time to spend with her little baby and the two are preparing for Thanksgiving dinner and a full-blown Kardashian family Christmas. Here's hoping the holidays are a little less drama-filled for the sweet family.