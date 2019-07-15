Kids grow up so fast, it seems unreal sometimes. One minute they're newborns, the next you're getting ready to send them off to college. Most parents would agree that it's the unfortunate reality of parenting: Your babies don't stay babies forever, and pictures capture it better than words ever could. And if you weren't convinced of this, I think Khloe Kardashian's photo of True posing in her PJs will prove just how fast time flies with kids, but perhaps especially with toddlers. The photo is also just about the cutest thing you'll see — so, you're welcome.

The new photo, posted to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's Instagram on Monday, shows 1-year-old True standing in front of a wall smiling back at the photographer. She appears to be showing off her adorable pajama set, which is pink with small white bunnies printed all over them. TBH, I wish I had a pair of my own. "My baby bunny," Kardashian captioned the sweet photo.

As to be expected, fans flocked to the comments to gush about True's cuteness. "Beauty Baby True!!! Love the PJs too," one commenter wrote. Another said, "Such a little lady god bless too cute. One more accurately stated, "Omg she just keep getting cuter."

One more follower spoke for many of us when they commented, "OMG when did she get so big??" Kardashian, it seems, had the same reaction, perhaps on the daily.

"I ask myself this every single day," Kardashian replied to the fan, adding a broken heart emoji and a crying face.

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Fans often get glimpses into True's life, as Kardashian regularly shares photos and videos of her on social media. There's a downside to that kind of openness, though — it opens her up to a lot of mom-shaming and she's not here for it.

Luckily, though, Kardashian is pretty much the queen of clap-backs, as illustrated by her recent takedown of a social media troll who accused her of spoiling True after she posted a video of her riding in a pink sparkly toy car, as TODAY reported.

"Great, another Kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family's story and now just can't bare (sic) to watch as your spend all this money on worthless materialism. It's so sad," the commenter wrote.

To which, Kardashian replied: "Ummm you know this is not a real Bentley? It's a toy. No reason to get sad over a baby in a toy car. either way I'm sorry you feel that way but I hope you have a great weekend! Focus on things that make you happy! Smile."

Fortunately, Kardashian doesn't seem too bothered by the shaming or criticism though. And, luckily, she continues to post pictures of her sweet daughter True for fans to enjoy as she continues to grow up too fast. And, who knows, maybe she and her cousins will be on the next generation of Keeping Up With the Kardashians? Hey, I'd tune in.