Khloe Kardashian's Photo Of True "Turning Up" Will Bring A Smile To Your Face

Khloé Kardashian's relationship with her 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson, is the sweetest. The mother daughter duo seem to have such a good time together, in spite of what is going on in their lives. No matter what your thoughts are about the Kardashian family, Khloé Kardashian's photo of True "turning up" will definitely bring a smile to your face. They know how to have fun, no matter what.

Kardashian can't get enough of her little girl, and you really can't blame her. Kardashian and True are currently living in Los Angeles, together, after Kardashian and True's father, Tristan Thompson, split earlier this year, according to Entertainment Tonight. The two of them are clearly having a lot of fun together in their house — they get ready for the day together, work out together, and "turn up" together (as evidenced from her most recent Instagram story on Sunday).

In a post to her Instagram story, Kardashian shared the cutest photo of True sitting in a high chair, covered in yogurt, and feeding herself even more food. The best thing is, True looks so happy to be making such a huge mess — and Kardashian doesn't seem to mind at all, especially since she decorated the photo with an animated "turn up" sticker.

The entire scene should put a smile to anyone's face. True is seriously so the cutest little girl.

Not only is this photo so adorable, but it also proves that Khloé and True aren't afraid to get messy. Sometimes, parents need to let their kids be kids and make messes. Although it might get a little gross or out of hand, sometimes it's so much fun to watch kids do what they want and play with their food, rather than eat it.

Kardashian might be on to something — a 2018 study conducted by researchers in Finland found that "sensory-based food education" (or letting kids play with their food) produced better, happier eaters, according to Parents. The study found that the more kids "play" with their food, the happier and less picky they are. Although True's yogurt mess might seem like a nightmare to some parents, it could be better for her eating habits in the long run. Plus, it allowed her to have some fun during an otherwise boring meal.

Judging from this photo, True seems like such a fun and happy baby. And based on everything that Kardashian has said about True's personality, that assumption isn't too far off.

In June, Kardashian told Us Weekly that True is quite the wild child. "She's just silly and she's not shy," she said. "How I was as a kid is very much how True is." This photo from Kardashian's Instagram story perfectly captures True's silliness. I mean, look at how happy she is just from putting yogurt on her face. That is not the expression of a shy baby. But since True is taking after her mom's personality, Kardashian should be grateful that she'll know how to handle her.

If True knows how to "turn up" at just a year old, then Kardashian is in for a surprise once she reaches her teens. But until then she can really enjoy these cute little messy moments that put smiles on the faces of her followers.