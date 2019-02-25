Khloé Kardashian may be a household name thanks to reality television, but that doesn't mean she's interested in turning her private life into a public spectacle. With recent headlines alleging that Khloé's former partner, Tristan Thompson, was once again caught cheating — this time, reportedly with Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods — The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss seemed to think that having her become the show's latest Bachelorette would be a brilliant idea. The only problem? According to People, Khloé was *not* here for it. In fact, it doesn't seem like Khloé K's response to rumors she’ll be the next Bachelorette could have been any less enthusiastic.

In all fairness, the idea of seeing Khloé on the show does seem pretty amazing. She's already so fun to watch on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, after all, and given the whole reported Tristan Thompson mess, who wouldn't want to tune in and root for her to find a great guy who will treat her right? But since so much of Khloé's life is already tabloid fodder, I definitely can't blame her for wanting to maintain as much privacy as she can, especially given that she has a young daughter.

Fleiss, though, clearly didn't seem to get the memo. On Saturday, Kim Kardashian shared a tweet by Pop Crave, which showed a number of tweets from Fleiss, seeming to suggest that Khloé could be the show's next leading lady.

Kim's response? "Fake f*cking news big time!!!!"

Fleiss definitely seemed to be pretty confident that having Khloé on the show was a distinct possibility; not only did he claim he had "already been in contact" with Kris Jenner, in one tweet (which appears to have since been deleted) he even wrote that Khloé was "very much in contention," according to Pop Crave. And he didn't back down either when Kim called him out.

Instead, Fleiss retweeted Kim's tweet, and wrote, "She's out of the loop on this one...," before following up with a separate tweet that read, "We have strict confidentiality agreements with all #TheBachelorette candidates. @khloekardashian couldn’t tell @KimKardashian anyway."

Clearly, Kim thought stepping in on behalf of her sister would be enough to shut down the speculation, but since Fleiss opted instead to double down on his claim, Kim then went ahead and shared a text conversation asking Khloé if she was planning on going on the show. Her response? "Ewwww I mean put some respeck on my name."

But just in case Khloé's position weren't already clear enough, she then spelled it out in a tweet of her own in which she wrote, "I'm not f*cking clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!"

Even if we were to give Fleiss the benefit of the doubt though, and assume that somehow he'd just misunderstood, he didn't exactly respond to her tweet particularly admirably. After Khloé officially shot down the rumors, Fleiss tried to argue that he was only trying to help — right before he then tweeted a thinly-veiled insult about Khloé not being able to take a joke. Fleiss wrote, "One of the things we look for in choosing #TheBachelorette is a great sense of humor... Might be time to look elsewhere."

From the look of it, a few Bachelor Nation alums seemed to take a bit of an issue with Khloé being so flat-out against the idea of being on the show. For one, The Bachelor's Colton Underwood retweeted Kim's previous tweet, and wrote, "You have my respect," before snarkily adding, "Respeck***," while Bachelor In Paradise's Tanner Tolbert tweeted, "The only TV show that has a lower success rate for relationships than the Bachelor is Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

Social media jabs aside though, you can't really blame Khloé for being frustrated — not only is she clearly going through a stressful time, having to grapple with the online rumor mill must be straight-up exhausting. So while Fleiss may have had his sights set on a Kardashian-themed season of The Bachelorette, it seems pretty clear that won't be happening. And in the future, he may want to avoid speculating about other celebs' possible involvement until it's actually a done deal.