Picking the perfect name for your child can be one of the hardest decisions a parent will ever have to make — and this struggle is not immune to celebrity parents-to-be. If anything, the pressure might be even more intense since you know fans will share exactly how they feel about their baby's moniker, whether they love it or hate it. So it isn't a surprise that Khloé Kardashian is struggling to choose a baby name for her bundle of joy who will be here any day now and pretty much every parent can relate.

Kardashian's baby is going to be here before you know it and fans are naturally super excited for his or her arrival. It really does seem like ages ago (it was only September) when it was first reported that Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, were expecting their first child together.

Their baby's arrival is imminent — Kardashian is eight months pregnant — which means that there has to have been plenty of planning and organizing going on in the Kardashian-Thompson household before their baby's arrival. But one thing that neither Kardashian nor Thompson have finally settled on, at least according to what she's sharing with fans, is the name of their baby.

On Saturday, Kardashian took to Twitter where she revealed that, in spite of having a few favorite names, she has no clue what she is naming her child. "It's so hard," Kardashian said of the decision. Every expectant parent has probably felt this at one point or another.

Kardashian shouldn't have to feel pressured by fans to find the perfect name for her baby. She is right, naming a child is hard, and just because she is expecting her baby sooner than later doesn't mean she should have to pick out a name right away. All good things take time, especially finding the name that best suits your child.

In fact, researchers have found that names are a "self-fulfilling prophecy" — according to Quartz, studies have shown that "once a baby is named, the child may well develop into an adult that looks or acts the part." By Kardashian waiting to find the perfect name for her baby, she isn't being lazy or indecisive — she is really making one of the most important decisions for her child.

This wouldn't be the first time that a Kardashian sister has struggled with finding the perfect name for their child. In January, Kim Kardashian, Khloé's older sister, revealed that she, too could not find the right name for her third child just two months before her baby's arrival (are you sensing a pattern now?). During an appearance on The Ellen Show, according to Harper's Bazaar, Kim told the show's host, Ellen DeGeneres that she was at a loss for a name.

When her daughter finally arrived in January, she and husband Kanye West waited four days after the baby's arrival to announce that they did end up finding the perfect name — Chicago West. Kardashian could very well be taking a page out of her sister's book to wait and see what the baby looks like before announcing their name altogether and that isn't a bad thing.

If Kardashian's indecision in picking the perfect name for her child sounds familiar, it is because she has expressed her frustration with baby names before. During a January appearance on The Ellen Show, she revealed to DeGeneres that she was a little lost when it came to finding the right name for her baby, according to Us Weekly. "I think if it's a boy I'll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.," Khloé said. "Then for a girl, I don't know where to begin." If fans wanted to help Khloé name her child, they might have a hard time — in spite of rumors going around stating Khloé is having a boy, Khloé has not yet revealed her baby's sex, but it will be revealed tonight during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale.

The important thing to remember is that Kardashian has plenty of time to find the perfect name for her child. While it might seem unclear to her now, her baby's arrival will more than likely make sense out of the things that she can't explain. The baby's name will come to her soon enough.

