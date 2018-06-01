Becoming a mother is a very unique experience. No matter how many people will try to prepare you for it, motherhood is something that needs to be figured out on its own. Khloé Kardashian probably knows this to be true. After spending so many years being surrounded by strong women (and mothers), Kardashian now knows what motherhood is really like after giving birth to her first daughter in April. And now that it's been a little over a month, she seems to be getting into a groove of all things babies and Kardashian's new tweet comparing motherhood to a 1,000 piece puzzle will have a lot of mothers shaking their heads in agreement.

Some people are defined by their successes — but success can be measured in so many different ways. That's why people shouldn't necessarily compare themselves to others. Celebrity hair stylist (and Kardashian's close personal friend) Jen Atkin is a super accomplished woman, but that didn't stop her from comparing herself and her successes to Kardashian and her other close friend (and fellow mom) Chrissy Teigen. "While you and Chrissy Teigen are busy creating and feeding cute humans I just finished a 1,000 piece puzzle over the weekend," Atkin jokingly tweeted on Wednesday.

But Kardashian's response to her friend's joke was surprisingly insightful and something that mothers can completely understand. "It's pretty much the exact same thing, Jen," Kardashian tweeted. She has a point.

Motherhood is exactly like putting together a puzzle with 1,000 (if not more) pieces. It's all about picking up the pieces and seeing where and how they fit as you go along on this journey. There are some pieces (like pieces of advice) that have some moms scratching their heads wondering how they fit into the big picture, but once the piece fits, it begins to make sense. Although completing an actual 1,000 piece puzzle might be a bit easier than raising a child, Kardashian is right. Motherhood requires time and patience to see where the pieces fit, just like a 1,000 puzzle pieces might.

But this sage piece of wisdom is only just a mere glimpse into what Kardashian thinks about motherhood. After giving birth to her daughter, True, in mid-April, Kardashian has been increasingly honest with her fans about what it is like to be a first-time mom. In a post on her app a few weeks ago, according to Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian revealed that she was super surprised to find that once she became a mother, she tapped into an instinct she never knew she had. "I think what surprises me the most is no matter how tired you are, you find this energy and patience for your child," Kardashian wrote. "So something takes over you and you find the energy to care for this helpless precious baby."

When you see pictures of True, you can see why Kardashian might be so devoted as a mother. Seriously, that baby is too cute.

But at the same time, bouncing back from her pregnancy hasn't necessarily been the easiest for Kardashian. In a post on her website on Wednesday, according to People, Kardashian was honest with fans about how hard working out has been for her since giving birth. "Mentally, I'm strong, but physically it's just not the same," Kardashian wrote. "But everyday I'm one step closer, baby!"

These are just two examples of how Kardashian is putting together the pieces of motherhood herself. While she might not have it all figured out yet and there are some things that take her by surprise, she is "one step closer" to accomplishing that puzzle every day. It makes so much sense when you think about it.