Khloé Kardashian never shies away from sharing 9-month-old True's milestones. And on Sunday, Kardashian posted a sweet video of True making the "ultimate sound," aka giggling. Although laughter might not seem like a big deal in the grand scheme of a child's development, hearing your baby giggle when you're a first-time parent is like striking gold.

Kardashian and little True ended 2018 with a sweet bonding moment. The two attended Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Christmas Eve party together, a massive shindig they showed up to in matching dresses. "I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!!" she wrote about the event on Instagram. "True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!!"

As one might expect, 2019 is shaping up to be just as memorable for the mother and daughter. Want some proof? Look no further than baby True's giggle fits, a new milestone that's bringing her a lot of joy.

The new mom showed off True's adorable habit in a video she shared to Instagram Sunday, captioning it: "The ultimate sound."

As for what makes True laugh? Apparently, she thinks it's hilarious to try and grab her mom's phone away.

Shortly after Kardashian shared the precious clip, countless fans took to Instagram to gush over True.

"Her laughter made my day, little cutie," one person wrote.

Another fan chimed in: "Omg her laugh i’am dying omg so cuteeeeeee."

"That is the cutest laugh," someone else said. "She's beautiful Khloe."

"A babies laugh is so contagious and can lift your spirits up," a commenter penned. "She is beautiful and growing fast."

Of course, it should really come as no surprise that Kardashian completely smitten with True.

"My favorite part about being a mom, I mean it's so corny, but it's just like, no matter how tired you are, it's complete bliss, no matter what," she said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Kardashian "I mean, Christmas Day, I was so hungover and I was like, 'How am I gonna get through this day?' And just when you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it. I was like, 'OK, I feel like I can do anything. I could do this.'"

Aww. I bet many new parents can relate to this anecdote.

But wait — Kardashian didn't stop there. "It's just the best, and the love that you get and that you also get to give and receive," she said. "It's just, it's beautiful."

Considering True is Kardashian's focus at the moment, she and Tristan Thompson aren't considering marriage for the foreseeable future.

"Khloe and Tristan are really focused on doing what’s best for True. They are not going to get engaged anytime soon," the insider told Us Weekly. "The focus right now is on whatever is best for True.”

Fair enough, right? It's clear Kardashian end all be all is True's happiness.

Speaking of happiness, here's to more infectious giggles from baby True. The newborn's laughter is too cute.