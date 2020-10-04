Throughout the month of October, after the kids go to bed, I like to work through my queue full of scary movies to get into the Halloween spirit. During my kids' waking hours though, I only stream kid-friendly movies so I can get them excited for the holiday without giving them nightmares. Between the ones included in my Prime membership and the ones available to rent, there's no shortage of silly or spooky kid-friendly Halloween movies on Amazon Prime that the whole family can enjoy.

With all the fun of costumes and candy comes the spooky, and often scary, side of Halloween. Many adults and older kids may get a kick out of the jumps and scares of the holiday, but most younger kids just want to focus on their yearly trick-or-treating route or their jack-o-lantern design. So, as eager as you may be to introduce your kid to their first thriller movie, the kid-friendly ones are going to go over much better.

Amazon has all kinds of Halloween content to stream. There are sing-alongs, short features that are under 15 minutes, and TV specials that you can either rent or buy. If your kids are old enough to sit still for longer than 20 minutes, there are also some really fun movie options they can enjoy alone or that make for a fun family Halloween movie night. Here are just some of the family-friendly Halloween movies from Amazon Prime you should be adding to your watchlist and unless noted otherwise, are included with your membership.

1. Halloway's Eve Magick Films / Amazon Halloway's Eve is a short movie about a little boy who had no respect for Halloween, so spirits come to visit him throughout the night to teach him a thing or two. Since it's grated G, this movie is safe for little kids and beyond.

2. Room On The Broom Room on the Broom was originally a book that got turned into a sweet short movie about a witch, her cat, her broom, and some fun friends they meet in a fun adventure. The witch has a magic wand, a cauldron, and even a little cackle. This movie is made for kids of all ages.

3. Hocus Pocus Maybe this is the year to introduce your kiddos to Winifred, Sarah, and Mary from Hocus Pocus. The cult classic follows the three witches after they are brought back from the dead and have to navigate the modern world on Halloween Night. The movie is rated PG and there are some scary elements so it may be better for older kids. It has a runtime of around 90 minutes and you can rent it for $2.99+ or buy it for $19.99+

4. Casper IMDB / Universal Kids of the '90s will agree, Casper was one of the best Halloween movies. There's a haunted mansion, a friendly ghost and his three wacky uncles, a serum to bring people back to life, and all kinds of shenanigans along the way. You can rent the movie for $3.99 or purchase it for $14.99. It's rated PG and has a runtime of 1 hour and 40 minutes.

5. Witches in Stitches At just over 20 minutes long, Witches in Stitches is great for all ages. It's a story about two witches who accidentally turn their sister into a jack-o-lantern. They spend all of Halloween night flying on their brooms over trick-or-treaters as they try to rescue their sister and undo the mess they've caused. It's a sweet and silly movie kids will love.

6. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Some say it's a Christmas movie, some say it's a Halloween movie, but either way Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is amazing (plus it has songs explicitly about Halloween and a pumpkin king). It has a short runtime of only 1 hour and 16 minutes, is rated PG, and is $3.99 to rent or $17.99 to buy.

7. Peppa Pig Pumpkin Party Kiddos who love Peppa Pig, Suzy Sheep, and the rest of the gang will have so much fun watching Peppa Pig Pumpkin Party. It's an hour-long movie full of Halloween costumes, pumpkins, and spooky parties. The movie won't scare little kids and costs $3.99 to rent or $6.99 to buy.

8. Halloweentown A lot of kids grew up watching Halloweentown every year, and now you can pass the magic on to your own kids. In it, three siblings travel to Halloweentown with their grandma, who is training the oldest of them to follow in her footsteps as a witch. The 90 minute movie is rated G and is available to rent for $3.99 or buy for $5.99.

9. The Dancing Pumpkin And The Ogre's Plot Silver Hammer Studios / IMDB Kids of all ages can enjoy The Dancing Pumpkin and the Ogre's Plot, which has a runtime of 47 minutes. It's about a pumpkin who is tasked with protecting the world from monsters, and his mission to stop an ogre with an evil plot. You can rent the cute movie for $2.99 or buy it for $9.99

10. The Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About Halloween Little Dr. Seuss fans will get an hour of entertainment and fun from The Cat in the Hat Knows a lot About Halloween. The story follows The Cat and two kids on an adventure to find the best Halloween costumes, meeting silly and spooky creatures along the way. This movie is rated G.

11. Pooh's Heffalump Halloween Movie Winnie the Pooh and his gang celebrate Halloween with Lumpy the heffalump with an adventure through the spooky hundred acre woods. Of course, there are some classic funny, sweet, and downright silly moments in the movie, too. Pooh's Heffalump Halloween Movie is rated G, runs for a little over an hour, and is available to rent for $3.99.

12. Super Simple Show Halloween Special If your kids are fans of the Super Simple Show, they'll love this Halloween special which is filled with songs like "5 Creepy Spiders" and "Down By The Spooky Bay." There are also several short stories throughout the 44-minute special, all of which are safe for kids of any age to watch.

13. Sea Monsters 2 In Sea Monsters 2, two mean monsters team up to kidnap a teacher and a student, putting the annual Halloween burping contest at stake. Two nice sea monsters take it upon themselves to travel through the spooky sea to save their friends and their contest. This movie is made for kids of all ages, has a runtime of about 1 hour and 45 minutes.

14. The Halloween Tree Hanna-Barbera Films / Amazon The Halloween Tree is a cartoon adaptation of the book by Ray Bradury, who also happens to narrative the movie. In it, a group of kids spend Halloween night trying to save one of their friends who was taken away by a spirit. The movie isn't rated but it may be best for kiddos over age 5. It runs for a little over an hour and is $3.99 to rent or $9.99 to buy.

15. Mighty Mighty Monsters - Halloween Havoc Mighty Mighty Monsters - Halloween Havoc follows three monsters, Frankie, Vlad, and Gunner, as they navigate a human school after being expelled from monster school. Their first day of class is Halloween, there's a costume contest, and things quickly get out of hand. This silly movie is rated PG and has a 45-minute runtime.

16. The Addams Family (2019) While Halloween isn't an explicit plot-point in the latest The Addams Family movie, the family is "mysterious and spooky" at all times, so this is still a fun one to watch with the kids. The cartoon movie (much less creepy than the live-action version you likely remember from your own childhood) is rated PG and runs just under 90 minutes.

17. Spookley The Square Pumpkin Since he's not round like the rest of his friends, Spookley the Square Pumpkin knows what it's like to be a little different. When his peers are teasing him, a scarecrow, bats, and spiders come to his defense and they have a fun adventure. Little kids can enjoy this movie, since it's rated G only 45 minutes long. You can rent it for $3.99 or buy it for $4.99.

18. Arthur And The Haunted Tree House PBS / Amazon In this G-rated, hour-long movie, Arthur and his friends get into all kinds of Halloweeny situations in Arthur and the Haunted Tree House. There's an eerie old woman Francine meets while trick-or-treating, a spooky cemetery, a haunted house, and something unsettling happening in a tree house.

19. Spooky Buddies A bunch of cute little puppies running through a haunted mansion, what's not to love? Spooky Buddies is rated G, runs for 90 minutes, and tells the story of a group of dogs and their owners as they visit a haunted cemetery and house for Halloween. You can rent it for $2.99, purchase it for $17.99, or stream for free with an HBO trial through Amazon Prime.