While your scream-inducing horror movie marathons might be on hold until the kiddos are in bed, there are plenty of kid-friendly Halloween movies to stream on Netflix that are full of spooky fun for the whole family. From remakes of your favorite classics to new stories centered around the scariest night of the year, there is something for every age group in Netflix's Halloween lineup.

If your kids are still look for costume inspiration, the many Halloween movies on Netflix are sure to get the gears spinning. If you're looking for something on the spookier side, the second Goosebumps movie is waiting for your lineup. While the books alone were enough to turn me into a full-blown scary movie fan, the movie adaptations take the fun even further. See what happens when some children go inside of the stories on Halloween night and get more than they bargained for.

But younger kids might not be quite up for the scares in that film. If you have little littles, some of the more light-hearted Halloween movies might be more their speed. With titles like Gnome Alone, The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-A-Ween, and Spookley the Square Pumpkin, even your toddler can get in on the seasonal fun.

Room On The Broom Netflix This 2012 animated film follows a friendly witch as she works to rebuild her damaged broom and take her furry friends on a ride! Things get a bit more exciting when the group encounters a dangerous dragon. Family-friendly thrills abound in this sweet movie.

Monster Island Netflix Lucas is shocked to learn that he comes from a long line of monsters. Realizing there's a reason he doesn't fit in with the humans around him, he heads to the island of Calvera to find the rest of his family.

Gnome Alone Netflix Chloe and her mom are in over their heads when they move to a new house. The grounds are home to a longstanding feud between the house's gnomes and evil creatures called the Troggs. But are the little guests friends or foes?

Annabelle Hooper and the Ghosts of Nantucket Netflix Starring Bailee Madison of Good Witch, Annabelle Hooper and the Ghosts of Nantucket centers around a teenage mystery writer who’s searching for the secret behind Nantucket Island’s most legendary ghost story.

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-A-Ween Netflix Not all parents are fans of Captain Underpants, but if you're looking for silly fun, this story about how the Captain responds when his town makes Halloween illegal is for you.

The Spiderwick Chronicles Netflix While everyone else was reading Harry Potter, I was busy plowing my way through The Spiderwick Chronicles. This film adaptation does the book series justice and may just inspire your own kids to pick up the books. Two brothers move into a run-down estate with their family and quickly learn that their home also houses an alternate reality full of fairies and other magical creatures.

Spookley the Square Pumpkin Netflix Much like the classic story of Rudolph, Spookley is the tale of a pumpkin who gets cast out for his shape. He quickly shows his worth when his differences make him the perfect pumpkin to save Halloween.

The Guardian Brothers Netflix Two "guardians" leave the spirit world after discovering that a local family's soup shop is being targeted by the competition. Narrated by Meryl Streep, this heartwarming story of family love and loyalty is perfect for a family movie night.

Pac's Scary Halloween Netflix Everyone needs a little Pacman in their lives. Introduce the classic video game hero to your little ones with this fun film. "Pac" and his friends attend a Halloween party that turns sinister when Dr. Pacenstein attempts to swap bodies with him.

Ghost Patrol Netflix Another Halloween animated film, Ghost Patrol follows two kids and their pet dog (aka the Ghost Patrol) as they respond to a call about a haunted house in their neighborhood. But the gang quickly learns that he ghosts in town are not messing around.

Dear Dracula Netflix Young Sam gets more than he bargained for when he asks his grandma for a Dracula action figure. Soon, the family is visited by the monster himself and Sam gets to meet his hero in the undead flesh.

Spooky Stories Netflix All of your friends from the Kingdom of Far Away gather for this Halloween special. Enjoy spooky tales told by Shrek, Donkey, and all your favorites. The three-part compilation of the series is available on Netflix.

All Hallows' Eve Netflix A teen named Eve gets to celebrate twice on Halloween — once for her birthday and again for the spooky day itself — but things get messy when she accidentally calls upon a witch who tries to take over her town.

The Little Vampire Netflix An animated re-make of the classic story of two unlikely friends, this film will warm the hearts of your entire family.

A Witches Ball Netflix Young Beatrix finds herself entering full-witch status just in time for the annual celebration on Halloween. After passing her exams, Beatrix thinks she's ready for life as a certified witch. But she has one spell left to master before attending the famous Witches' Ball. Equal parts coming of age story and witchy fun, your family will love this one.