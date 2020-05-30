Look, I'm not here to tell you that you need to subscribe to another streaming service, but you've likely heard there's a new one on the block: HBO Max. And while you might think the streaming service only hosts shows like Sex and The City or The Sopranos, there are actually quite a few movies for children on HBO Max the whole family can enjoy together.

HBO Max, for those not in the know, is the HBO-anchored streaming service that comes chock-full of shows and movies. Worth rivaling the likes of Netflix and Disney+, the service has a lengthy catalog of released series and blockbusters, as well as high budget originals. It's worth noting that the service is $15/month — the same HBO charges for a subscription to its regular service and for its supplementary streaming service, HBO Now. While the price tag is a bit higher than its competitors, it does come with a weeklong free trial that might be worth checking out if you're not ready to commit.

And before you jump to the conclusion that HBO Max is just for the likes of Game of Thrones, there is plenty of kids' content on the platform. Let's check it out.

'Another Cinderella Story' In the same vein as the OG Cinderella Story, Another Cinderella Story, rated PG, follows an unlikely couple on their course to love. It's a wild ride, you guys.

'Black Beauty' If your kids haven't already fallen in love with the classic novel Black Beauty, this might be the right time to expose them to the story of the fate of horses and the people who command them.

'Elf' Who says it has to be Christmas to enjoy Buddy the Elf? Not HBO Max, that's for sure. Stream it whenever you'd like.

'Flipped' Another movie adapted from an amazing children's book, Flipped follows second grader Juli Baker as she falls instantly in love with her neighbor, Bryce Loski, who doesn't feel the same.

'The Goonies' If I need to tell you what The Goonies is about, I'm not sure if I want to share anymore recommendations with you. All I'll say is that your kids deserve to see this classic and HBO Max is here to help.

'Heidi' The classic novel of Heidi has been adapted its fair share of times, but the 2005 film adaptation is a fun view at the lighthearted Swiss orphan. Stream it on HBO Max.

'The Iron Giant' If you're looking for a cartoon that will both introduce you to a cartoon robot alien that eats cars and will also make you cry, The Iron Giant is for you.

'Looney Tunes: Back in Action' Combine the animated magic of Looney Tunes with Brendan Fraser and you have the '90s gem that is Looney Tunes Back in Action.

'Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day' Out of work governess Miss Pettigrew finds meaning for her life in this blockbuster that boasts big names like Amy Adams and Francis McDormand. With a 13+ rating from Common Sense Media, the love story might sit better for older kids.

'My Dog Skip' Is there anything more wholesome for a child than a story of a boy and his dog? My Dog Skip will teach your kids about love and loss and the power of man's best friend.

'The NeverEnding Story I & II' You read correctly, my friends. Both the first and the second film in this magical franchise are available on HBO Max and I dare you to watch them with your kiddos without shouting "Atreyu!" at least one.

'Rugrats Go Wild' Even if your kids haven't already torn through the series, they are sure to love the experience of following those naughty tots tearing through life in Rugrats Gone Wild. Share a piece of your own childhood with them and stream it on HBO Max.

'She's The Man' Gender equality, sports, social classes, and a young Channing Tatum — what more do you need for a family movie night?!

'Secondhand Lions' I'm not going to sugarcoat this one for you, friends. Secondhand Lions is an emotional tour de force if I've ever seen one. But watching shy adolescent boy Walter find family and a sense of belonging with his elderly uncles and an aging lion in a cornfield will change your life — and that of your children.