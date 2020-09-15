It’s never too early to start dreaming about holiday decor, lighting fir tree-scented candles, or stocking up on gifts. That's why the following skin care announcement is right on time: Kiehl’s 2020 Advent Calendar is here, and it includes 23 of their most-loved products in the cutest mini-sizes, perfect for elves (elves with really good skin). I, for one, love advent calendars because there's nothing more fun than getting a tiny gift each day (except, you know, getting a big gift every day).

This limited-edition creation is designed in partnership with Lyon-based illustrator, Maïté Franchi. The colorful calendar features geometric, art deco-inspired images of people (and the Kiehl's signature skeleton, who hangs, quite literally, in each of their stores) dancing, shopping, and wrapping gifts inside the first Kiehl's apothecary in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood. It's so pretty you may want to keep it up year-round.

Best of all, you'll be giving more than great skin. Kiehl's will be donating a minimum of $100,000 to Feeding America, "the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization," per a press release from Kiehl's. This will help provide approximately one million meals to families in need this holiday season. The 2020 advent calendar is also Kiehl's greenest holiday campaign to-date, made using zero plastics and 100% previously recycled paper.

So what's behind all those beautiful cardboard doors? There are foaming cleansers and cleansing oils, face masks, serums, moisturizers for face and body, two eye creams, and even a shampoo and conditioner. There's also what my winter lips consider to be the best lip balm (I keep a tube in my bag, my nightstand, and my car).

The products in the calendar have a value of $207, but it retails for $98.

If you like the idea of a holiday-themed gift set, but don't want to go full advent calendar, there's also a trio of hand creams (perfect for complementing all the handwashing that's happening these days) or a foursome of luxe facial products. Both sets come packaged in the iconic and merry Maïté Franchi design.

Give these Kiehl's holiday sets as a gift, give one to yourself, or split up the products and give individuals to some lucky friends — there are no rules here. Whatever you do, just remember to stock up as soon as you can, because the limited-edition sets sell out quickly every year.