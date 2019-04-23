Kiehl's Friends & Family 2019 Sale Is The Best Time To Shop The Popular Skin Care Brand
If your skin is important to you, you don't want to miss the Kiehl's 2019 Friends and Family sale, where you can get 20 percent off your favorites from everyone's BFF "naturally-inspired" beauty brand. Yes, that Kiehl's — the charming, straightforward typeface, the apothecary heritage, the botanical ingredients. Sigh. Color me enchanted.
It's been a busy time. Spring, Passover, Easter, you've been on break. "Kiehliday," as I'm going to think of it now, is the clean beauty lovers' Rumspringa: Fill your shopping cart to the brim with gentle yet effective skin care goods, and thanks to the extra discount, you'll have zero overindulgence-related guilt — well, not as much. Plus, there's no one asking you to do anything for them... just lots of Earth-friendly, deliciously-scented unguents that make your skin positively glow, from a brand that's been trusted for more than 160 years.
Legend has it that one famous New York-based gym had to chain its Kiehl's Creme de Corps, the best-selling body lotion, down to the counters to prevent its patrons from stalking off with the stuff. Don't commit grand theft toiletry: The sale lasts until the 29th and is on both in retail stores and on Kiehls.com.
Creme de Corps
$30
$24
Kiehl's
Light and non-greasy yet totally rich and indulgent, this is the body lotion that causes people to turn to a life of crime. Featuring beta carotene, cocoa butter, and squalane, it's deeply moisturizing and quick absorbing for efficient hydration after bathing or throughout the day. I've found that daily use pays big rewards especially during the winter and if I've been in the sun and the pool a lot, and I love the 2.5 ounce size for travel — airplanes and the circulated HVAC in hotels can be so drying.
Midnight Recovery Oil
$49
$40
Kiehl's
Formulated with lavender and evening primrose oils and squalane — a natural component of skin's moisture — this blend garnered attention recently as part of Kendall Jenner's routine. Apply this quick-absorbing, fragrant oil at bedtime, and wake with a refreshed, deeply hydrated complexion that's soft and radiant.
Nurturing Oil For Mom & Baby
$25
$20
Kiehl's
Did you know that Kiehl's has baby products? Enriched with olive fruit and apricot kernel oil, this massage oil is a replenishing formula designed for both mom and baby to enjoy. Infant massage is a wonderful and relaxing bonding technique for all involved, and this oil minimizes allergy risk and soothes and smooths baby's sensitive skin while also leaving your hands soft and replenished.
Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream
$33
$26
Kiehl's
If you're looking to try something new from this venerable brand, this weightless water cream could be a good bet. Packed with hundreds of calendula petals that have been broken into tiny, very fine particles, it's suitable for all skin types and a whiz at not just hydrating but also reducing redness, softening, and soothing.
Silk Groom Serum
$18
$14
Kiehl's
I don't know that I'd be able to choose a favorite Kiehl's product if you made me try — too Sophie's Choice. However, this would definitely be a contender. I have fine, usually straight hair prone to frizzies and in a pinch, I've used Creme de Corps on it... but when not in a pinch, Silk Groom Serum is a delight. It's lightweight so it doesn't weigh down fine hair, and calms down flyaways without looking greasy.
Lip Balm #1
$10
$8
Kiehl's
You'll enjoy instant relief from this deeply nourishing lip balm that will repair even the most chapped lips in no time and soothe them while they're healing. Formulated from squalane, aloe vera, and vitamin E, it provides the shield you need whether it's cold or heat you're battling, and also comes in cranberry, mango, and mint scented versions.