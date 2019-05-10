Several months after announcing that she and husband Kanye West were indeed expecting another child via surrogate on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kim Kardashian's baby boy has arrived. The child was born on Friday, May 10, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed in a tweet. Now that the baby is here, fans can't stop speculating about what the couple will name their son. And TBH, baby name predictions for Kim Kardashian's fourth child are pretty clever. And because it's the internet, prepare to get a chuckle from a few of these suggestions.

Kardashian announced that she and West were expecting their fourth child, a boy, in January. And a few months later, in April, she celebrated his impending arrival with a CBD and meditation-themed baby shower, according to USA Today. At the shower, guests were prompted to write name suggestions on a wall for Kardashian and West to consider. The reality star, along with several guests, posted pictures of the wall on social media, which got fans thinking about what she would eventually name the child.

What's more, Kardashian even talked about the baby during a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians during a trip to Bali, where a medium told her the child would be her deceased father, Robert Kardashian, reincarnated, as BuzzFeed noted. In the episode, Kardashian toyed with the idea of naming her son Robert, after her late dad.

No word yet on what she and West have chosen to name their bundle of joy, but earlier today, she revealed on Twitter that "he's here and he's perfect!"

All this baby name talk, coupled with exciting news of the baby boy's arrival, has inspired the internet to get to work coming up with their own name ideas, and some of them are too good not to share.

Fans Are Eager To Know What Kimye Will Name The Baby...

...There Have Been Some Pretty Solid, & Hilarious, Guesses...

...Many Are Hopeful The Couple Will Go A More Traditional Route With This Baby's Name...

...Others Are Bracing For Something Truly Outlandish...

Kardashian has remained silent about the child's name, perhaps because she hasn't settled on one yet. According to Hollywood Life, the makeup mogul hadn't decided what to name her son as of Friday, though the supposed insider said she was getting close. Kardashian reportedly wanted to meet the baby before making a final decision, likely to see if the moniker feels like a fit. The mom of four hasn't released a photo of her child, so it's hard to say what kind of name would suit him. She did, however, tweet that he was daughter Chicago's "twin," which implies that a more common name, like Robert, simply won't do.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spoke at length about naming her son Robert during her surrogate's pregnancy. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she explained that Robert was a frontrunner on her list of potential names for the child, revealing that it was an homage to her late father and her little brother, Rob Kardashian. She was adamant, however, that it was merely an option.

"I was truthfully thinking about just naming him 'Rob,' after my brother. But then it's North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn't really go. But I was really feeling that and my brother approved it, so that's our one kind of name," she said at the time.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Typically, she waits a few days or weeks to reveal the names of her children. Until then, fans will just have to sit and speculate. Perhaps Kim Kardashian will draw some inspiration from one of the tweets. Who knows.