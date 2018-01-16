Kim Kardashian Baby Name Rumors Are Already Rampant Following The Birth Of Her 3rd Child

The wait for one of the Kardashian-Jenner babies is finally over. That's because E! Online reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's surrogate has finally given birth! In a statement released on Kim's app on Tuesday, the reality star mom announced, "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister." So far, there aren't many details about the newest West baby. However, Kim Kardashian baby name rumors are already rampant following the birth of her third child.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter was born Jan. 15 at 12:47 a.m. (PT) and weighed in at 7 lbs., 6 oz, Kim wrote. Her birth serves as a happy ending to the family's hopes of adding to the family, following scary childbirth complications and struggles with conceiving a third child on their own, E! Online reported.

Rumors that Kardashian and West were expecting began swirling over this past summer, after TMZ reported they had hired a surrogate. It wasn't until September, though, that Kardashian officially confirmed she and Kanye were expecting baby number three via surrogate.

More to come ...