Kim Kardashian Breaks Down About Feeling Unsafe On Her Next Vacation, & It Will Break Your Heart

Lord knows how much Kim Kardashian has been through. The reality star and social media mogul has so much going on in her life as it is — from work to being a mom of two. But after experiencing a horrific robbery in Paris one year ago, it must have made things just a little bit harder. I can't even begin to fathom how she must feel, but this video clip gives some insight. Watching Kim Kardashian cry about feeling unsafe on her next vacation in this Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer is so sad and shows that recovering from trauma takes time.

Anyone would be terrified to leave their home or go on vacation after what happened to Kardashian roughly a year ago. Two men, according to People, entered her hotel room, bound and gagged her, held her at gun point, and stole millions of dollars of precious jewelry from her room. During an episode of KUWTK, Kardashian explained that she was scared that she was going to lose her life. "They're going to shoot me in the back," Kim said, recalling her thoughts from that night. "There's no way out. It makes me upset to think about it."

But post traumatic stress disorder is such a real thing that people go through. And unfortunately, sometimes people are forced to think about the things that they are so desperate to forget. Cameras captured Kardashian going on her first vacation after the Paris robbery, and the clip is so hard to watch, knowing that Kardashian would rather not be thinking about that awful night.

In the clip, Kardashian was only staying at a friend's house in Mexico, but things didn't feel right. "I just have anxiety," Kim says, on the phone with her friend. "Are you sure it is safe here?" Kim then explains the reasoning behind her tears, telling the cameras in the clip:

Ever since Paris I just go through this like, worst case scenario mode in my head. I was so excited to come on this trip but I had no idea I was going to end up feeling this way but it hit me right as we were getting off the plane that all of these people at the airport are going to see like, 17 or 18 girls with all of our Chanel bags, and you know...it just like, hit me. We're the biggest target ever.

As difficult as it is to watch Kardashian deal with her anxieties in this clip, it has the potential to bring awareness to so many things, like PTSD. Anyone who has ever experienced trauma and sexual violence and all of the upsetting side effects that follow can relate to this clip, and it is so brave of Kardashian to put this all in front of the camera.

The important thing that everyone should know is that they, like Kardashian, are not alone. 18 percent of adults in America suffer from an anxiety disorder, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. PTSD is incredibly common, especially with women. 5 out of 10 women experience a traumatic event in their life, according to the Department of Veteran Affairs, and women are twice as likely to develop PTSD over men.

A 2006 study published by the American Psychological Association, found that sexual trauma may cause more emotional suffering than other traumatic events (understandably so) and therefore contribute to PTSD diagnosis rates. Words, objects, and situations (like the one that Kardashian went through at the airport), according to the National Institute of Mental Health, can trigger the symptoms associated with the initial trauma.

To emphasize the point — what Kardashian was experiencing in the clip was normal after the horrific incident she went through last year. Anything can serve as a trigger for that kind of trauma — whether its walking through an airport, or being in a hotel room alone for the first time since. Any survivor of something like sexual assault or robbery, who has been too scared to return to a certain town, or walk home alone at night, can relate. This clip from KUWTK captures those emotions so well.