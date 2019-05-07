The internet has always run amok with the joke that there is nobody that works harder than the KarJenner women, not even the devil himself. And that's proving to be true, as their power and influence becomes even more readily apparent as one member in particular is using it for more than a reality TV spots and makeup companies. (Not that there's anything wrong with either.) As Axios reported, Kim Kardashian has already helped 17 inmates get released from prison in the past three months by funding a new campaign while she's studying law.

Though Kardashian is not yet a licensed lawyer and therefore cannot advocate on the behalf of those who reach out for her assistance, after Harper's Bazaar reported that she successfully convinced President Trump to grant Alice Johnson clemency for a non-violent drug offense and released her from prison last year, she's been taking on a handful of cases to continue her work in criminal justice reform.

Right now, according to TMZ, she has helped with the release of 17 inmates, as part of the 90 Days of Freedom campaign she launched with her lawyer, Brittany Barnett. Most of the individuals she helped free were serving "Draconian" sentences for low-level, non-violent drug offenses, which landed them behind bars, in some cases, for decades at a time, as TMZ reported.

In the last episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she shared with fans the process of sorting through all the individuals who reach out to her for help, and how she selects which cases she'll take on. (More or less, if a story really moves her, she'll send it to her team to verify the legitimacy.) People reported that Kardashian has shared that in 10 years, she'd like to give up "being Kim K.," and work on criminal justice reform exclusively, following in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian, who famously served on the O.J. Simpson case.

“I told my dad years ago that I was really into criminal justice and he was like, ‘This will stress you out so much, you do not really want to take this on,’ ” she said, according to People. “I think now having gotten so deep in helping Alice [Marie Johnson], I’m really motivated to get to know the law more and fight for people who deserve a second chance like her.”

It was only last month that Kardashian revealed she was studying for the BAR exams on her Vogue cover interview (casual). “The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency,” she told the magazine, adding, “and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, sh*t. I need to know more."

She continued, "I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

Doing more she is, and simultaneously proving that there are no limits to what women can and cannot do in their lives. It's seriously inspiring.